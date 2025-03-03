From Code to Community: Sponsoring TPRC 2025
The North American Perl and Raku Conference will soon be upon us, and that means now is a great time to show your support for this very special event. This year there are many available sponsorship tiers and lots of opportunities for your organization to support the conference.
About the Conference
The Perl and Raku Conference 2025 is a community-led gathering of developers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals. Taking place June 27-29, 2025, in Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina, the conference features technical talks, training sessions, and networking opportunities that bring together the Perl and Raku communities.
Why Sponsor?
- Connect with talented developers in the Perl and Raku ecosystem
- Support open source development and community growth
- Increase your brand visibility in the developer community
- Contribute to the sustainability of essential programming languages
- Help foster technological innovation and knowledge sharing
Conference Details
- 3 days of content including training day
- 80+ expected attendees
- Multiple tracks of technical content
- Professional networking opportunities
- Community-building events
Sponsorship Tiers
Platinum Sponsor ($6,000)
- Only 1 sponsorship is available at this level
- Premium logo placement on conference website
- This donation qualifies your organization to be a Bronze Level Sponsor of The Perl and Raku Foundation
- 5-minute speaking slot during opening ceremony
- 2 complimentary conference passes
- Priority choice of rollup banner placement
- Logo prominently displayed on conference badges
- First choice of major named sponsorship (Conference Dinner, T-shirts, or Swag Bags)
- Logo on main stage backdrop and conference banners
- Social media promotion
- All benefits of lower tiers
Gold Sponsor ($4,000)
- Logo on all conference materials
- One complimentary conference pass
- Rollup banner on display
- Choice of named sponsorship (Lunch or Snacks)
- Logo on backdrop and banners
- Dedicated social media recognition
- All benefits of lower tiers
Silver Sponsor ($2,000)
- Logo on conference website
- Logo on backdrop and banners
- Choice of smaller named sponsorship (Beverage Bars)
- Social media mention
- All benefits of lower tier
Bronze Sponsor ($1,000)
- Name/logo on conference website
- Name/logo on backdrop and banners
Additional Sponsorship Opportunities
Technology Sponsor ($2,000 value)
- Recognition as Official Technology Provider
- Provide WiFi/AV equipment
- Special acknowledgment during technical sessions
Community Sponsor ($1,500)
- Recognition as Open Source Community Supporter
- Special acknowledgement during community segments
- Opportunity to present open source initiatives
Charity Raffle Sponsor
Support our local community by contributing to our charity raffle benefiting a local Greenville/Spartanburg area food bank:
- Donate prizes (or funds for prizes) up to $850 in total value
- Recognition during raffle drawing
- Special mention in conference materials
All Sponsors Receive
- Logo/name in Update::Daily conference newsletter sidebar
- Opportunity to provide materials for conference swag bags
- Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies
- Listed on conference website sponsor page
- Mentioned in conference social media
Named Sponsorship Opportunities
Exclusive naming rights available for:
- Conference Dinner ($2,000) - Signage on tables and buffet
- Conference Swag Bags ($1,500) - Logo on bags
- Conference T-Shirts ($1,500) - Logo on sleeve
- Lunches ($1,500) - Signage at pickup and on menu tickets
- Snacks ($1,000) - Signage at snack bar
- Beverage Bars ($500) - Signage on beverage stations
- Conference Dinner Bar ($500) - Signage on bar
- Update::Daily Printing ($200) - Logo on masthead
About The Perl and Raku Foundation
Proceeds beyond conference expenses support The Perl and Raku Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the Perl and Raku programming languages through open source development, education, and community building.
Contact Information
For more information on to become a sponsor, please contact: olaf@perlfoundation.org
