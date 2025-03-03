From Code to Community: Sponsoring TPRC 2025

The North American Perl and Raku Conference will soon be upon us, and that means now is a great time to show your support for this very special event. This year there are many available sponsorship tiers and lots of opportunities for your organization to support the conference.

About the Conference

The Perl and Raku Conference 2025 is a community-led gathering of developers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals. Taking place June 27-29, 2025, in Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina, the conference features technical talks, training sessions, and networking opportunities that bring together the Perl and Raku communities.

Connect with talented developers in the Perl and Raku ecosystem

Support open source development and community growth

Increase your brand visibility in the developer community

Contribute to the sustainability of essential programming languages

Help foster technological innovation and knowledge sharing

Conference Details

3 days of content including training day

80+ expected attendees

Multiple tracks of technical content

Professional networking opportunities

Community-building events

Only 1 sponsorship is available at this level

Premium logo placement on conference website

This donation qualifies your organization to be a Bronze Level Sponsor of The Perl and Raku Foundation

5-minute speaking slot during opening ceremony

2 complimentary conference passes

Priority choice of rollup banner placement

Logo prominently displayed on conference badges

First choice of major named sponsorship (Conference Dinner, T-shirts, or Swag Bags)

Logo on main stage backdrop and conference banners

Social media promotion

All benefits of lower tiers

Logo on all conference materials

One complimentary conference pass

Rollup banner on display

Choice of named sponsorship (Lunch or Snacks)

Logo on backdrop and banners

Dedicated social media recognition

All benefits of lower tiers

Logo on conference website

Logo on backdrop and banners

Choice of smaller named sponsorship (Beverage Bars)

Social media mention

All benefits of lower tier

Name/logo on conference website

Name/logo on backdrop and banners

Recognition as Official Technology Provider

Provide WiFi/AV equipment

Special acknowledgment during technical sessions

Recognition as Open Source Community Supporter

Special acknowledgement during community segments

Opportunity to present open source initiatives

Support our local community by contributing to our charity raffle benefiting a local Greenville/Spartanburg area food bank:

Donate prizes (or funds for prizes) up to $850 in total value

Recognition during raffle drawing

Special mention in conference materials

Logo/name in Update::Daily conference newsletter sidebar

Opportunity to provide materials for conference swag bags

Recognition during opening and closing ceremonies

Listed on conference website sponsor page

Mentioned in conference social media

Exclusive naming rights available for:

Conference Dinner ($2,000) - Signage on tables and buffet

Conference Swag Bags ($1,500) - Logo on bags

Conference T-Shirts ($1,500) - Logo on sleeve

Lunches ($1,500) - Signage at pickup and on menu tickets

Snacks ($1,000) - Signage at snack bar

Beverage Bars ($500) - Signage on beverage stations

Conference Dinner Bar ($500) - Signage on bar

Update::Daily Printing ($200) - Logo on masthead

About The Perl and Raku Foundation

Proceeds beyond conference expenses support The Perl and Raku Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the Perl and Raku programming languages through open source development, education, and community building.

For more information on to become a sponsor, please contact: olaf@perlfoundation.org