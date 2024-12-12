Get ready for the 2025 Perl and Raku Conference!

The Perl and Raku Conference 2025 is coming up June 27-29, 2025, and it’s set to be an exciting gathering for developers, enthusiasts, and community members alike. This annual event brings together some of the best minds in the world of Perl and Raku programming, and we can’t wait to see you there! For the first time ever, the conference will be presented in the Palmetto State, South Carolina! The technical and cultural hub of upstate South Carolina is the city of Greenville, home of the Lockheed-Martin F-16!

Whether you’re a seasoned Perl programmer or someone eager to learn more about Raku, the conference offers the perfect opportunity to share knowledge, network with like-minded individuals, and collaborate on innovative ideas. This year’s event promises to be an immersive experience full of workshops, discussions, and talks on the latest trends and developments in the Perl and Raku ecosystems.

This year’s conference format is a little different from past years, in a more-streamlined format. On Friday, June 27, we’ll have a day-long add-on class session, then the main conference on Saturday and Sunday, June 28 and 29. Lightning talks are scheduled both days, an we have an exciting keynote from a new voice to our community on Saturday morning: David Both, a writer, speaker, trainer, and long-time proponent of the Linux Philosophy.

Why You Should Attend

Attending the Perl and Raku Conference means you’ll have the chance to:

Learn from the Experts: Engage with community leaders, developers, and experts who have extensive experience with Perl and Raku. Discover new tools, techniques, and best practices that can help you in your own projects.

Connect with the Community: Build valuable relationships with other Perl and Raku enthusiasts from around the world. Share your experiences, collaborate, and even find potential collaborators for future projects.

Celebrate the Languages: Perl and Raku are both powerful, flexible, and continuously evolving programming languages. This conference provides the perfect setting to explore their unique features and the many ways they continue to shape the world of software development.

Call for Papers is Open: Share Your Knowledge!

The Call for Papers (CFP) for the Perl and Raku Conference 2025 is now open! This is your chance to contribute to the event by submitting your proposals for talks, tutorials, and workshops. Whether you’re an experienced developer with a deep dive into language features, or someone with a fascinating project that showcases the power of Perl and/or Raku, we want to hear from you!

Topics we’re looking for include, but are not limited to:

Advanced Perl and Raku techniques

Innovative uses of Perl and Raku in science or industry

Tools and libraries to enhance the Perl and Raku ecosystems

Tips and best practices for developing with Perl and Raku

Community contributions, stories, and case studies

The future of Perl and Raku

The Perl and Raku community thrives on collaboration and the sharing of knowledge. By submitting a proposal, you’ll not only have the chance to present your ideas to an engaged and passionate audience but also contribute to the growth of these incredible languages. Whether you’re a first-time speaker, or a seasoned pro, we encourage you to submit. Bring your passion and ideas to share with your colleagues! The submission deadline of January 15 is coming up quick, so start getting your ideas together, and submit your talk now. Accepted speakers will receive complimentary conference registration, as usual. With our streamlined, two-day format, there are fewer slots available, so talk acceptance will be more competitive than we’re used to.

We look forward to seeing you at the end of June in Greenville, SC! For more details, including special-price lodging at the conference hotel and submission guidelines, visit the official conference website.