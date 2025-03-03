Why Deriv Supports the Perl Ecosystem

As an online trading company processing millions of transactions daily, we recognise technologies that stand the test of time. For 25 years, Perl has been integral to our operations, and we remain committed to the ecosystem that helped shape our technical foundation.

Architecture Built for Scale

From our 1999 launch, Perl’s unmatched text processing and CPAN’s modular approach enabled us to evolve into a global platform. Core systems handling complex financial workflows leverage Perl’s stability, with key components still running the same battle-tested code developed in our early years.

Engineering Milestones

Here are some of the activities we’ve done with Perl:

Engineered microservices using Myriad’s framework

Created real-time trading systems with Net::Async

Published open-source integrations for Postgres and Redis

Developed proprietary market analysis tools still in daily use

These implementations demonstrate Perl’s capacity to support robust, long-term solutions in demanding technical environments.

Investing in Shared Infrastructure

Our support of MetaCPAN stems from a clear conviction: foundational tools deserve sustained backing. While our new projects explore different technical approaches, we actively maintain:

Support for MetaCPAN’s essential developer resources

Participation in community-driven knowledge sharing

Commitment to CPAN’s maintenance standards

“Great technologies create lasting value,” says Chris Horn, Head of Engineering. “Our support for Perl’s ecosystem honours its foundational role in our growth while helping sustain resources that benefit developers worldwide.”

Our Open Source Commitment

Backing Perl’s ecosystem reflects Deriv’s long-standing belief in collaborative development. We’re proud to continue our MetaCPAN sponsorship through 2025 and support the Perl community as part of our ongoing commitment to open-source.