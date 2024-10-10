What's new on CPAN - September 2024
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- App::DesktopNotifyUtils (PERLANCAR) collects utilities related to Desktop::Notify
- Check your App::TimeTracker work status with App::TimeTracker::Gtk3StatusIcon (DOMM)
- Use a pattern to filter file arguments sent to a command with App::optex::glob (UTASHIRO)
- Use App::optex::scroll (UTASHIRO) to change scroll behaviour for commands that produce output longer than the terminal height
- Resize the pages of a PDF file with App::pdfresize (PERLANCAR)
- Show the dimensions of PDF files with App::pdfsize (PERLANCAR)
- Net::LineNotify (SHINGO) is a simple wrapper for the LINE Notify API
- More simple demos of API clients:
- Acme::Free::API::Geodata::GeoIP (CAVAC)
- Acme::Free::Advice::Slip (SANKO)
- Acme::Free::Advice::Unsolicited (SANKO)
- Acme::Free::Dog::API (OODLER)
- Acme::Free::Public::APIs (OODLER)
- Acme::Insult::Evil (SANKO)
- Acme::Insult::Glax (SANKO)
- Acme::Insult::Pirate (SANKO)
- Use the CVEDB API to check for vulnerabilities in your service with Webservice::CVEDB::API (HAX)
- Check for open port vulnerabilities using the InternetDB API with Webservice::InternetDB::API (HAX)
- Lookup your IP address using ipify.org using Webservice::Ipify::API (HAX)
- Set key/value pairs at keyval.org with Webservice::KeyVal::API (OODLER)
- Use the purgomalum.com web service to filter and remove profanity and unwanted text from your input with Webservice::Purgomalum::API (HAX)
- App::HeightUtils (PERLANCAR) collects utilities related to human body height
Config & Devops
- Get additional ethernet-related information from Net::SNMP with Net::SNMP::Mixin::PoE (GAISSMAI)
- Find or download and build the libsecp256k1 cryptographic library on your system with Alien::libsecp256k1 (BRTASTIC)
- Devel::Cover::Report::Codecov::Service::GithubActions (TOBYINK) provides glue between Devel::Cover::Report::Codecov and Github Actions
- Add pkg-config library file flags to your Dist::Build build with Dist::Build::XS::PkgConfig (LEONT)
- Sys::Async::Virt (EHUELS) is a libvert protocol implementation for clients
- Perform OS-level virtualization monitoring with OSLV::Monitor (VVELOX)
Data
- Use Data::Identifier (LION) to generate identifiers of various types using a common interface
- Data::InfoBox (SKIM) encapsulates “info box” text
- Implement general-purpose, SQL-based tag databases with Data::TagDB (LION)
- Date::Holidays::USExtended (GENE) collects an “extended” set of United States holidays. Use it from Date::Holidays with Date::Holidays::Adapter::USExtended (GENE)
- DateTime::Format::Unicode (JDEGUEST) provides a different way to format Unicode CLDR data in DateTime
Development & Version Control
- Template::EmbeddedPerl (JJNAPIORK) is a template processing engine using embedded Perl code
- Zleep (LNATION) lets you fork a new process, put it to sleep for some time duration, then execute a code block
- Generate images using ASCII text with Ascii::Text::Image (LNATION)
- Arcus::Client (JAMTWOIN) provides access to an Arcus cache cluster
- Fred::Fish::DBUG (CLEACH) is a pure-Perl implementation of the C/C++ Fred Fish macro library
- Replace common boilerplate in the preamble of your scripts and modules with Full (TEAM)
- Object::Pad::LexicalMethods (PEVANS) provides syntactic sugar for lexical subroutine access in Object::Pad classes
- Display PDL images on devices that support the IIS protocol with PDL::Graphics::IIS (ETJ)
Science & Mathematics
- Bio::EnsEMBL (ABECKER) provides an API to connect to and work with EnsEMBL genomic databases
- Math::Symbolic::Custom::Collect (MJOHNSON) provides a suite of operations to apply on Math::Symbolic expressions
- Get shorter string representations of Math::Symbolic trees with Math::Symbolic::Custom::ToShorterString (MJOHNSON)
- Bitcoin::Secp256k1 (BRTASTIC) provides an interface to the libsecp256k1 cryptographic library
Web
- Use Template::EmbeddedPerl in Catalyst with Catalyst::View::EmbeddedPerl::PerRequest (JJNAPIORK)
- Mojolicious::Plugin::BModel (BCDE) lets you use Catalyst-like models in Mojolicious apps
- Generate “shields.io”-like badges in your Mojolicious app with Mojolicious::Plugin::Badge (GDT)
Other
- Acme::CPANModules::UnixCommandImplementations (PERLANCAR) lists CLIs that re-implement traditional Unix commands
- Map::Metro::Plugin::Map::London (ETJ) provides London metro map data for usage in Map::Metro
Tags
Feedback
Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub