What's new on CPAN - September 2024

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

App::DesktopNotifyUtils (PERLANCAR) collects utilities related to Desktop::Notify

Check your App::TimeTracker work status with App::TimeTracker::Gtk3StatusIcon (DOMM)

Use a pattern to filter file arguments sent to a command with App::optex::glob (UTASHIRO)

Use App::optex::scroll (UTASHIRO) to change scroll behaviour for commands that produce output longer than the terminal height

Resize the pages of a PDF file with App::pdfresize (PERLANCAR)

Show the dimensions of PDF files with App::pdfsize (PERLANCAR)

Net::LineNotify (SHINGO) is a simple wrapper for the LINE Notify API

More simple demos of API clients: Acme::Free::API::Geodata::GeoIP (CAVAC) Acme::Free::Advice::Slip (SANKO) Acme::Free::Advice::Unsolicited (SANKO) Acme::Free::Dog::API (OODLER) Acme::Free::Public::APIs (OODLER) Acme::Insult::Evil (SANKO) Acme::Insult::Glax (SANKO) Acme::Insult::Pirate (SANKO)

Use the CVEDB API to check for vulnerabilities in your service with Webservice::CVEDB::API (HAX)

Check for open port vulnerabilities using the InternetDB API with Webservice::InternetDB::API (HAX)

Lookup your IP address using ipify.org using Webservice::Ipify::API (HAX)

Set key/value pairs at keyval.org with Webservice::KeyVal::API (OODLER)

Use the purgomalum.com web service to filter and remove profanity and unwanted text from your input with Webservice::Purgomalum::API (HAX)

App::HeightUtils (PERLANCAR) collects utilities related to human body height

Config & Devops

Get additional ethernet-related information from Net::SNMP with Net::SNMP::Mixin::PoE (GAISSMAI)

Find or download and build the libsecp256k1 cryptographic library on your system with Alien::libsecp256k1 (BRTASTIC)

Devel::Cover::Report::Codecov::Service::GithubActions (TOBYINK) provides glue between Devel::Cover::Report::Codecov and Github Actions

Add pkg-config library file flags to your Dist::Build build with Dist::Build::XS::PkgConfig (LEONT)

Sys::Async::Virt (EHUELS) is a libvert protocol implementation for clients

Perform OS-level virtualization monitoring with OSLV::Monitor (VVELOX)

Data

Use Data::Identifier (LION) to generate identifiers of various types using a common interface

Data::InfoBox (SKIM) encapsulates “info box” text

Implement general-purpose, SQL-based tag databases with Data::TagDB (LION)

Date::Holidays::USExtended (GENE) collects an “extended” set of United States holidays. Use it from Date::Holidays with Date::Holidays::Adapter::USExtended (GENE)

DateTime::Format::Unicode (JDEGUEST) provides a different way to format Unicode CLDR data in DateTime

Development & Version Control

Template::EmbeddedPerl (JJNAPIORK) is a template processing engine using embedded Perl code

Zleep (LNATION) lets you fork a new process, put it to sleep for some time duration, then execute a code block

Generate images using ASCII text with Ascii::Text::Image (LNATION)

Arcus::Client (JAMTWOIN) provides access to an Arcus cache cluster

Fred::Fish::DBUG (CLEACH) is a pure-Perl implementation of the C/C++ Fred Fish macro library

Replace common boilerplate in the preamble of your scripts and modules with Full (TEAM)

Object::Pad::LexicalMethods (PEVANS) provides syntactic sugar for lexical subroutine access in Object::Pad classes

Display PDL images on devices that support the IIS protocol with PDL::Graphics::IIS (ETJ)

Science & Mathematics

Bio::EnsEMBL (ABECKER) provides an API to connect to and work with EnsEMBL genomic databases

Math::Symbolic::Custom::Collect (MJOHNSON) provides a suite of operations to apply on Math::Symbolic expressions

Get shorter string representations of Math::Symbolic trees with Math::Symbolic::Custom::ToShorterString (MJOHNSON)

Bitcoin::Secp256k1 (BRTASTIC) provides an interface to the libsecp256k1 cryptographic library

Web

Use Template::EmbeddedPerl in Catalyst with Catalyst::View::EmbeddedPerl::PerRequest (JJNAPIORK)

Mojolicious::Plugin::BModel (BCDE) lets you use Catalyst-like models in Mojolicious apps

Generate “shields.io”-like badges in your Mojolicious app with Mojolicious::Plugin::Badge (GDT)

Other