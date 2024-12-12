What's new on CPAN - October 2024

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Format the output of App::Greple with: App::Greple::stripe (UTASHIRO) for zebra stripes App::Greple::under (UTASHIRO) for underlining

Subscribe to an MQTT topic and trigger job execution with App::mqtt2job (CHRISC)

Dist::Zilla::App::Command::DiffMint (HAARG) displays a diff of the current distribution with what would be created by minting a distribution with the same name

Business::PAYONE (ARTHAS) provides an API to the PAYONE online payment system

Manage Slackware SlackBuild scripts with Slackware::SBoKeeper (SAMYOUNG)

Geo::Coder::GeoApify (NHORNE) provides access to the Geoapify Maps API

Config & Devops

Find or install the fpm package builder with Alien::fpm (NHUBBARD)

Rex::Commands::PerlSync (BRTASTIC) provides another way to sync directories with Rex

Data

Pretty print DBIx::Class result sets with DBIx::Class::ResultSet::PrettyPrint (PTC)

DBIx::QuickORM (EXODIST) is an ORM that picks up where DBIx::Class left off

Portably read/write file metadata with File::Information (LION)

DateTime::Format::Intl (JDEGUEST) implements JavaScript’s Intl.DateTimeFormat class

List::Stream (RAWLEYFOW) provides lazy, functional manipulation of lists

Cache::Memcached::PDeque (HAIJENP) implements a priority deque using memcached as storage

Development & Version Control

Use a file to share variables between Perl processes with File::SharedVar (CDRAKE)

New Dist::Zilla plugins: Dist::Zilla::Plugin::SimpleBootstrap (HAARG) bootstraps a Dist::Zilla library Dist::Zilla::Plugin::Test::Pod::Coverage::TrustMe (HAARG) provides an author test for Pod coverage

Implement an RDAP server with Net::RDAP::Server (GBROWN)

Abstract away file storage with Storage::Abstract (BRTASTIC)

Syntax::Keyword::Assert (KFLY) provides debugging checks that throw exceptions

Syntax::Keyword::PhaserExpression (PEVANS) provides a syntax plugin that alters the behaviour of Perl’s BEGIN keyword

Sys::Ebpf (TAKEMIO) provides an interface to eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter)

XTP (DYLIBSO) is the Perl SDK for XTP

New subroutines-by-spec that make use of file modification time: Comparer::file_mtime (PERLANCAR) follows the Comparer spec SortKey::Num::file_mtime (PERLANCAR) follows the SortKey spec Sorter::file_by_mtime (PERLANCAR) follows the Sorter spec

Debug::Helper::Flag (AAHAZRED) defines and imports a boolean constant for debugging purposes

New extensions for the SPVM language: SPVM::IO::Socket::SSL (KIMOTO) provides SSL SPVM::Net::DNS::Native (KIMOTO) provides methods for non-blocking access to getaddrinfo

SQL::Formatter (PLICEASE) formats SQL using the Rust sqlformat library

Hardware

Device::Chip::From::Sensirion (PEVANS) is a collection of chip drivers for Sensirion sensors

Language & International

Science & Mathematics

Math::LiveStats (CDRAKE) makes mean, standard deviation, vwap, and p-values available for one or more window sizes in streaming data

Web