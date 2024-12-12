What's new on CPAN - November 2024

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Manage passwords via the clipboard with App::PasswordManager (OLOOEEZ)

Config & Devops

Use Alien to find or install DuckDB with Alien::DuckDB (PERIGRIN)

Detect the environment in which your script is being run with Environment::Is (PLICEASE)

Data

Annotate data by defining rule chains with Data::Annotation (POLETTIX). See it in action in Mail::Colander (POLETTIX) to manage e-mail messages

Data::FastPack (DRCLAW) lets you encode/decode the FastPack data format “for storing records of opaque data related to a time index into a padded stream”

A couple of specialized iterator modules. Iterate over: a hash with Hash::Iter (PERLANCAR) a string, one or more characters at a time, with Str::Iter (PERLANCAR)

Recursively archive a directory to either a file or memory with Archive::Libarchive::Compress (PLICEASE)

Random::Simple (BAKERSCOT) will automatically upgrade/override the core rand() function to use the PCG pseudorandom number generator

Development & Version Control

Test2::Tools::ComboObject (PLICEASE) lets you combine multiple checks into a single test

Use the Result pattern to handle errors in your functions with Result::Simple (KFLY)

Update Perl code to make it declare it uses a more recent version of the Perl language with Perl::Version::Bumper (BOOK)

Science & Mathematics

Crypt::Bear (LEONT) provides a wrapper for the BearSSL library

Math::Symbolic::Custom::Polynomial (MJOHNSON) provides some polynomial utility routines for Math::Symbolic

Web

Set the total timeout (including redirects) for Mojo::UserAgent with Mojo::UserAgent::Role::TotalTimeout (KARJALA)

Access data in local files from a web browser with Data::JPack (DRCLAW)

Use MFab::Plugins::Datadog (DDROWN) to integrate Mojolicious web applications with Datadog’s Application Performance Monitoring (APM) system

Other