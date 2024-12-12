What's new on CPAN - November 2024

Dec 24, 2024 by Mathew Korica

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Config & Devops

Data

  • Annotate data by defining rule chains with Data::Annotation (POLETTIX). See it in action in Mail::Colander (POLETTIX) to manage e-mail messages
  • Data::FastPack (DRCLAW) lets you encode/decode the FastPack data format “for storing records of opaque data related to a time index into a padded stream”
  • A couple of specialized iterator modules. Iterate over:
    • a hash with Hash::Iter (PERLANCAR)
    • a string, one or more characters at a time, with Str::Iter (PERLANCAR)
  • Recursively archive a directory to either a file or memory with Archive::Libarchive::Compress (PLICEASE)
  • Random::Simple (BAKERSCOT) will automatically upgrade/override the core rand() function to use the PCG pseudorandom number generator

Development & Version Control

Science & Mathematics

Web

Other

