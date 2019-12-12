What's new on CPAN - November 2019

Dec 11, 2019 by David Farrell

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

  • App::Greple::subst can perform text search and substitution using a dictionary
  • App::RetroPAN returns distribution information for a module on a given date
  • Control monitors via DDC/CI protocol using DDCCI

Config & Devops

Data

Development & Version Control

Fun

Science & Mathematics

Tags

cpan
metabolomics
owasp
codecov-io
portable-loader
task-codemodules
minecraft
rcon
app-retropan
eggdrop
msgpack
zeek

David Farrell

David is the editor of Perl.com. An organizer of the New York Perl Meetup, he works for ZipRecruiter as a software developer, and sometimes tweets about Perl and Open Source.

Browse their articles

Feedback

Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub

OUR LATEST ARTICLES
What's new on CPAN - November 2019

A curated look at November's new CPAN uploads
What's new on CPAN - October 2019

A curated look at October's new CPAN uploads
Inspecting Catalyst

What routes does your Catalyst app respond to?
My Perl Wishlist: Invariant Sigils (Part 1)

The change I would most like to see in Perl 5, and why it might not happen
What's new on CPAN - September 2019

A curated look at September's new CPAN uploads