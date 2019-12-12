What's new on CPAN - November 2019
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- App::Greple::subst can perform text search and substitution using a dictionary
- App::RetroPAN returns distribution information for a module on a given date
- Control monitors via DDC/CI protocol using DDCCI
Config & Devops
- Config::Eggdrop::Userfile is a parser for userfiles generated by the Eggdrop IRC bot
- Get all the modules that should have been installed with your copy of Perl: Task::CoreModules
Data
- Parse EXIF timestamps into DateTime objects using DateTime::Format::EXIF
- Finance::Salary::Rate can calculate hourly rates for small businesses
- Read an X11 PCF font file using Font::PCF
- MsOffice::Word::Surgeon (great name!) it operates on the “guts” of docx files
- Use the msgpack C library for fast data serialization with MsgPack::Raw
- Parse Zeek (network analysis) logfiles with Zeek::Log::Parse
Development & Version Control
- Generate code coverage in a JSON file for codecov.io Devel::Cover::Report::Codecovbash
- Add pack and unpack methods to an IO::Handle with IO::Handle::Packable
- Use Linux::FD::Pid to create PID file descriptors to await the termination of a process
- Password::OWASP can manage passwords according to OWASP recommendations
- portable::loader defines and loads classes and roles with no fixed package name for portability
Fun
- Acme::LSD is a fun module that colorizes printed output
- Control Minecraft servers using RCON with Net::RCON::Minecraft
Science & Mathematics
- Annotate fragements in metabolomics using Metabolomics::Fragment::Annotation
