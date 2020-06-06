What's new on CPAN - May 2020

Jun 20, 2020 by David Farrell

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

  • Perl Layout Executor with App::plx
  • FIDO::Raw provides bindings to the libfido2 library
  • Geo::LibProj::cs2cs is a wrapper for the cs2cs command line client, part of the PROJ coordinate transformation library
  • Graph::Nauty provides bindings to Nauty (No AUTomorphisms, Yes?)
  • Post OCR requests to ocr.space’s API with OCR::OcrSpace

Config & Devops

Data

Development & Version Control

Hardware

Web

Tags

cpan
libfido2
mapzen
nauty
mojolicious
dancer2
catalyst
nauty
karabiner-elements
digi-id
platypus
json-schema

David Farrell

David is the editor of Perl.com. An organizer of the New York Perl Meetup, he works for ZipRecruiter as a software developer, and sometimes tweets about Perl and Open Source.

Browse their articles

Feedback

Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub

OUR LATEST ARTICLES
Announcing Perl 7

Perl 5 with modern defaults
What's new on CPAN - May 2020

A curated look at May's new CPAN uploads
The Perl Ambassador: Gabor Szabo

The person behind the news of Perl
Perl Hacks, Perl School, and the future of Perl publishing

How an independent publisher is releasing new Perl books
What's new on CPAN - April 2020

A curated look at April's new CPAN uploads