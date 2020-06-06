What's new on CPAN - May 2020
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- Perl Layout Executor with App::plx
- FIDO::Raw provides bindings to the libfido2 library
- Geo::LibProj::cs2cs is a wrapper for the cs2cs command line client, part of the PROJ coordinate transformation library
- Graph::Nauty provides bindings to Nauty (No AUTomorphisms, Yes?)
- Post OCR requests to ocr.space’s API with OCR::OcrSpace
Config & Devops
- Create reciples to declare and resolve dependencies between things with Beam::Make
- Elliptic Curve Cryptography Library with Crypto::ECC
- HealthCheck::Diagnostic::Redis provides a healthcheck for Redis
- HealthCheck::Diagnostic::SMTP performs a connectivity healthcheck to an SMTP mail server
- Show diffs of changes to files managed by Rex with Rex::Hook::File::Diff
- Mask secrets in log files with String::Secret
Data
- File::Groups returns file extensions and media types for different files
- Get Digi-ID implementation with DigiByte::DigiID
- Get elevation data for a given lat/lon using Geo::Elevation::HGT
- JSON::Karabiner can easy JSON code generaation for Karabiner-Elements, the macOS keyboard customizer
- Validate JSON against a schema against the latest draft with JSON::Schema::Draft201909
Development & Version Control
- Documentation and tools for using Platypus with Go: FFI::Platypus::Lang::Go
- Future::IO::Impl::Glib implement Future::IO using Glib
- Mu::Tiny is an even tinier object system
- Get a Try-Catch block (uses PPI) via Nice::Try (great name!)
- Number::Textify turns numbers into human-readable strings (customizable)
- Write composable, reusable tests with roles and Moo using Test2::Roo
Hardware
- Device::Chip::BNO055 provides a chip driver for BNO055
- PINE64::GPIO provides an interface to PineA64 and PineA64+ GPIO pins
Web
- Catalyst::View::MojoTemplate: use Mojolicious templates in Catalyst views
- Store Dancer2 session data in serealized files using Dancer2::Session::Sereal
- Find elements in a HTML::Element DOM using CSS selectors with HTML::Selector::Element
- Place a limit on “concurrent” promises with Mojo::Promise::Limiter
- Add role-based access with context to a Mojo app via Mojolicious::Plugin::ContextAuth
- POE::Component::SmokeBox::Recent::HTTP is an extremely minimal HTTP client
Tags
Feedback
Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub