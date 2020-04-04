What's new on CPAN - March 2020

Apr 29, 2020 by David Farrell

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Config & Devops

Data

Development & Version Control

  • Devel::Wherefore helps debug Perl: “Where the heck did these subroutines come from?”
  • Create relative symbolic links File::Symlink::Relative
  • Module::Generic is another class library, it uses AUTOLOAD for getter/setter methods
  • new saves you from typing module names twice in one liners

Science & Mathematics

Web

Tags

cpan
recaptcha
telegram
lastfm
openvas
elasticsearch
healthcheck
covid-19
xml
catalyst
mojolicious

David Farrell

David is the editor of Perl.com. An organizer of the New York Perl Meetup, he works for ZipRecruiter as a software developer, and sometimes tweets about Perl and Open Source.

Browse their articles

Feedback

Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub

OUR LATEST ARTICLES
What's new on CPAN - March 2020

A curated look at March's new CPAN uploads
Observing Coronavirus Pandemic with Raku

Using the Raku programming language to process and display statistical data
What's new on CPAN - February 2020

Lot's of new distributions were added to CPAN in February: Git, Windows, a new OO framework, an alternative PerlIO and more feature.
What's new on CPAN - January 2020

A curated look at January's new CPAN uploads
JSON, Unicode, and Perl … Oh My!

A look at this popular serialization’s relationship with Perl