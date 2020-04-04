What's new on CPAN - March 2020
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- Get a colorful calendar in the terminal with App::week
- Google::reCAPTCHA::v3 is another Google captcha module
- GraphQL::Client … is a GraphQL client
- Masscan::Scanner makes it easy to use the masscan port scanner.
- Make non-blocking requests to LastFM with Mojo::WebService::LastFM
- Use Telegram’s Bot API with Net::API::Telegram
- Net::OpenVAS let’s you program Greenbone’s OpenVAS platform with Perl
- Use Elasticsearch 6.x APIs with Search::Elasticsearch::Client::6_0
Config & Devops
- Block::NJH is interesting; add it to your CPAN distribution to “prevent your tests from running on NJH’s broken smokers”
- Config::Structured provides “generalized and structured configuration value access”
- Ping a database handle to check its health using HealthCheck::Diagnostic::DBHPing
- HealthCheck::Diagnostic::FilePermissions checks filepaths for expected permissions
Data
- DB::Object is a database abstraction built on top of DBI
- Inspect DBIC objects in a compact format using Data::Tersify::Plugin::DBIx::Class
- MIME::Base32::XS is a faster Base32 encoder/decoder
- Statistics::Covid fetches and manages Covid-19 statistics
- Get a Postgresql mock server for testing via Test::PostgreSQL::Docker
- Bind Perl data structures into XML with XML::BindData
- XML::Minifier is a configurable XML minifier
Development & Version Control
- Devel::Wherefore helps debug Perl: “Where the heck did these subroutines come from?”
- Create relative symbolic links File::Symlink::Relative
- Module::Generic is another class library, it uses AUTOLOAD for getter/setter methods
- new saves you from typing module names twice in one liners
Science & Mathematics
- Bio::DB::Taxonomy::sqlite stores and manages NCBI data using sqlite
- Math::Polynomial::Chebyshev creates Chebyshev polynomials
Web
- Store Catalyst sessions in Redis with Catalyst::Plugin::Session::Store::RedisFast
- Not a traditional distribution, but Mojo::Server::AWSLambda contains a simple example of how to define an AWS Lambda function which uses Mojo
- Mojolicious::Plugin::Sticker combines Mojo apps into a single app
