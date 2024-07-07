What's new on CPAN - June 2024

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

App::CommonSuffixUtils (PERLANCAR) groups scripts that process common suffixes in a list of strings

Fetch a record from the National Library of the Czech Republic and turn it into a MARC file with App::NKC2MARC (SKIM)

App::Timestamper::Log::Process (SHLOMIF) provides some filters and queries for App::Timestamper logs

App::runscript (SVW) can help you run an application that uses local::lib

Data::Tranco (GBROWN) provides an interface to the Tranco list of popular domain names

Allow your RT installation to call a webhook when it receives a Twilio SMS with RT::Extension::SMSWebhook::Twilio (BPS)

SMS::Send::CZ::Smsmanager (RADIUSCZ) is another SMS::Send driver

Data

A bevy of Sah-related parameterized schema bundles for: The array type with Sah::PSchemaBundle::Array (PERLANCAR) Perl with Sah::PSchemaBundle::Perl (PERLANCAR) Regular expressions with Sah::PSchemaBundle::Re (PERLANCAR) CPAN with Sah::SchemaBundle::CPAN (PERLANCAR) Google Chrome with Sah::SchemaBundle::Chrome (PERLANCAR) CODE type and coderefs with Sah::SchemaBundle::Code (PERLANCAR) Collections with Sah::SchemaBundle::Collection (PERLANCAR) can Various Sah collection (array/hash) schemas Color schemes with Sah::SchemaBundle::ColorScheme (PERLANCAR) Color themes with Sah::SchemaBundle::ColorTheme (PERLANCAR) Color codes/names with Sah::SchemaBundle::Color (PERLANCAR) Nutrients with Sah::SchemaBundle::Nutrient (PERLANCAR)

Follow conventions in your own Sah parameterized schema bundles with Sah::PSchemaBundle (PERLANCAR)

Convert e-books in Aozora Bunko format to EPUB with Aozora2Epub (YOSHIMASA)

Generate serializers/deserializers for XDR definitions using XDR::Gen (EHUELS)

SpeL::Wizard (WDAEMS) can help with text-to-audio conversion of LaTeX documents

Generate random strings from regular expressions using the regxstring library with String::Random::Regexp::regxstring (BLIAKO)

Graphics::ColorNamesCMYK::All (PERLANCAR) collects CMYK colors

Fluently transform arrays and hashes with HATX (HOEKIT)

Furnish support for PostgreSQL fields in the CXC::DB::DDL table creation DDL with with CXC::DB::DDL::Field::Pg (DJERIUS)

Development & Version Control

Determine number of days in a range of DateTime’s with DateTime::Schedule (TYRRMINAL)

Devel::StatProfiler (MBARBON) is a sampling/statistical code profiler

DWIM::Block (DCONWAY) lets you use AI::Chat without having to write the infrastructure code

ExtUtils::Typemaps::Misc (LEONT) is a collection of miscellaneous typemap templates

Use WebAssembly in Perl with Extism (EXTISM)

Filter::Syntactic (DCONWAY) lets you employ source filters based on syntax (instead of luck)

Switch::Back (DCONWAY) implements a modified version of Perl’s deprecated given/when statement

Switch::Right (DCONWAY) fixes and brings back Perl’s deprecated switch and smartmatch features

Interface with Linux and FreeBSD’s getrandom(2) call with Sys::GetRandom::PP (MAUKE)

Multi::Dispatch (DCONWAY) provides full-featured multiple dispatch for subs and methods

SPVM::R (KIMOTO) ports R language features to SPVM

Science & Mathematics

Web

New Kelp plugins that give your web apps access to: Beam::Wire with Kelp::Module::Beam::Wire (BRTASTIC) YAML::PP with Kelp::Module::YAML (BRTASTIC)

Generate HTML tags for: footers with Tags::HTML::Footer (SKIM) message boards with Tags::HTML::Message::Board (SKIM)



Other