What's new on CPAN - June 2024

Jul 21, 2024 by Mathew Korica

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Data

Development & Version Control

Science & Mathematics

Web

Other

Tags

cpan
new

Feedback

Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub