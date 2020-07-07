What's new on CPAN - June 2020

Jul 29, 2020 by David Farrell

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Config & Devops

  • App::PP::Autolink can create standalone Perl executables, finding dynamic libs automatically
  • Get a simple interface for creating and verifying One Time Passwords as used by authenticator apps with Authen::TOTP
  • Guacamole is a parser toolkit for Standard Perl - also see Sawyer X’s recent talk
  • Neo4j::Client helps configure and build the C based neo4j-client library
  • Create and verify password hashes for OpenSMTPD using OpenSMTPD::Password

Data

Development & Version Control

Hardware

Language & International

  • Getopt::EX::i18n sets the environment locale via a command line option
  • Translate::Fluent is a Perl implementation of the Mozilla localization project to create more natural-sounding translations

