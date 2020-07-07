What's new on CPAN - June 2020
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- App::Timestamper::WithElapsed for every line of STDIN displays a timestamp and the elapsed seconds since the last line
- Get a command line client for cPanel UAPI and API 2 using App::cpanel
- Introspect C/C++ code with CastXML Clang::CastXML
- OpenTelemetry supports application process monitoring as defined by opentelemetry.io
- OpenTracing::Interface defines an API for opentracing (precursor to opentelemetry)
- Send SMS via VoIP.ms with SMS::Send::VoIP::MS
Config & Devops
- App::PP::Autolink can create standalone Perl executables, finding dynamic libs automatically
- Get a simple interface for creating and verifying One Time Passwords as used by authenticator apps with Authen::TOTP
- Guacamole is a parser toolkit for Standard Perl - also see Sawyer X’s recent talk
- Neo4j::Client helps configure and build the C based neo4j-client library
- Create and verify password hashes for OpenSMTPD using OpenSMTPD::Password
Data
- Quickly extract raw values from Excel XLSX spreadsheets with Excel::ValueReader::XLSX
- SkewHeap::PP is a fast and flexible heap structure
- Text::Mrkdwn::Escape can escape text for inclusion in the markdown variant used by Slack
- Perform HTTP Encrypted Content Encoding (AES 128-bit Galois/Counter Mode) with Crypt::RFC8188
Development & Version Control
- Analyze/Rename/Track Perl source code, includes a vim plugin: Code::ART
- Future::Buffer implements a Futures-based string buffer
- Mojolicious::Command::Author::generate::cpanfile creates a cpanfile by scanning your source code for dependencies
- Sys::Pipe provides access to the non-blocking
pipe2()system call
- Get fast and minimal code coverage stats using Test2::Plugin::Cover
Hardware
- Get a chip driver for Noritake GU-D display modules using Device::Chip::NoritakeGU_D
- PINE64::MCP300x provides an interface to the MCP300x family of 10-bit analog to digital converters
- PINE64::MCP3208 provides an interface to the MCP3208 12-bit SPI analog to digital converters
Language & International
- Getopt::EX::i18n sets the environment locale via a command line option
- Translate::Fluent is a Perl implementation of the Mozilla localization project to create more natural-sounding translations
Tags
Feedback
Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub