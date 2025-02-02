What's new on CPAN - January 2025

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

App::rhich (BRIANDFOY) is like the which Unix command, but takes a regex as argument

Extract the URLs in a web page with App::grepurl (BRIANDFOY)

Control a VirtualBox with App::VirtualBoxUtils (PERLANCAR)

Monitor the progress of your module through the PAUSE process using PAUSEx::Log (BDFOY)

Authenticate over the OpenID Connect protocol with OIDC::Client (SMOURLHOU)

Get Deutsche Bahn departure info using Travel::Status::DE::DBRIS (DERF)

Config & Devops

Read configuration files from various sources with Advanced::Config (CLEACH)

Getopt::EX::Config (UTASHIRO) provides another way to define configuration information for Getopt::EX modules

Data

Extract the parts of a fully qualified domain name (subdomain, domain, TLD) with Net::Domain::Parts (STEVEB)

DateTime::Format::RelativeTime (JDEGUEST) implements the Web platform’s Intl.RelativeTimeFormat class for relative time formatting of DateTime objects

Development & Version Control

Create a tied scalar that forgets its value after a specified interval with Tie::Timely (BRIANDFOY)

Scalar::Dynamizer (EPIXOIP) lets you create dynamic scalar variables whose values are recomputed every time they are accessed

Streamline your tests through mocking, spying and dependency injection with Test::Mockingbird (NHORNE)

Test Type::Tiny type constraints against Test2::Suite with Test2::Tools::TypeTiny (GSG)

Convert HTML to Markdown using Text::HTML::Turndown (CORION)

Get Perl core’s File::stat timestamps with the highest possible precision using File::stat2 (PHILOU)

Measure in-process execution time for precise benchmarking with Linux::libperf::Simple (TONYC), a wrapper for the libperf library

Science & Mathematics

Calculate Krippendorff’s alpha coefficient with Statistics::Krippendorff (CHOROBA)

Crypt::Komihash (BAKERSCOT) converts strings into 64-bit integers using the Komihash hashing algorithm

Re-arrange a Math::Symbolic expression into a product of factors with Math::Symbolic::Custom::Factor (MJOHNSON)

Procure cryptographically random data from your system using Crypt::SysRandom (LEONT)

