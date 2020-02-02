What's new on CPAN - January 2020

Feb 10, 2020 by David Farrell

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Config & Devops

Data

  • Return an endless stream of distinct RGB colors with Chart::Colors
  • File::BackupCopy makes backing up files easier
  • Calculate the mean and variance of a set (Welford’s algorithm) using Math::StdDev
  • TOML::Tiny is a minimal, pure perl TOML parser and serializer

Development & Version Control

Web

Tags

cpan
prometheus
abuse-ipdb
mailgun
toml
fidonet
libshout
systemd
mojolicious

David Farrell

David is the editor of Perl.com. An organizer of the New York Perl Meetup, he works for ZipRecruiter as a software developer, and sometimes tweets about Perl and Open Source.

