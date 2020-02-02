What's new on CPAN - January 2020
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- App::geoip show geological data based on hostname or IP addresses
- App::url format a URL according to a sprintf-like template
- Push metrics to prometheus exporter with Net::Prometheus::Pushgateway
- Shout is a thin wrapper around libshout, the live streaming library
- Report bad actors to AbuseDB via their v2 API: WebService::AbuseIPDB
- WebService::Mailgun is an API client for Mailgun
Config & Devops
- Clear the terminal using Term::Clear
Data
- Return an endless stream of distinct RGB colors with Chart::Colors
- File::BackupCopy makes backing up files easier
- Calculate the mean and variance of a set (Welford’s algorithm) using Math::StdDev
- TOML::Tiny is a minimal, pure perl TOML parser and serializer
Development & Version Control
- Express yourself through moo with MooX::Pression
- Object::Adhoc can mint objects without the hassle of defining a class first
- Sub::HandlesVia provies another way to define
handles_viain Moo/Moose/Mouse
Web
- Detect User-Agents using Duadua
- FTN::Crypt can encrypt/decrypt Fido Technology Nets netmail
- Mojolicious::Plugin::Systemd lets you configure your mojo app with systemd
- The Mozilla Public Suffix List: Net::PublicSuffixList
