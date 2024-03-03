What's new on CPAN - February 2024

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Use GnuCash to manage membership data with App::GnuCash::MembershipUtils

Check validity of ISBN numbers listed in a file using App::ISBN::Check

App::MARC::Record::Stats provides an app wrapper for MARC::Record::Stats

Change the directory in your shell script to one in a list of directory “bookmarks” using App::cdbookmark

Perform lookups and validations on the EAN-Search database using Net::EANSearch

Post Microsoft Teams notifications using Microsoft::Teams::WebHook

Config & Devops

Find and build the following non-Perl dependencies via Alien: Cowl using Alien::Cowl Qhull using Alien::Qhull



Data

DBIx::Class::FilterColumn::Encrypt transparently encrypts columns for DBIx::Class

Data::Login encapsulates some authentication/authorization data

Remove problematic characters from filenames with Data::Sah::FilterBundle::Filename::Safe

Data::Structure::Deserialize::Auto deserializes perl, JSON, YAML or TOML data structures from strings or files

Data::Transfigure allows you to write reusable rules (“transfigurators”) to modify arbitrary data structures

File::Util::Rename renames files in different ways (1 so far!)

Yet more modules that categorize other CPAN modules this month: Acme::CPANModules::ArrayData for modules related to the ArrayData format Acme::CPANModules::FormattingDate for various methods to format dates Acme::CPANModules::HashData for modules related to the HashData format Acme::CPANModules::Import::CPANRatings::User::davidgaramond for modules mentioned by a contributor to the now defunct CPAN Ratings Acme::CPANModules::InfoFromCPANTesters for distributions that gather information from CPAN Testers Acme::CPANModules::InterestingTies for interesting uses of Perl’s tie interface

Curacoa’s official holidays in Date::Holidays::CW

Acrux::DBI provides a database independent interface for Acrux applications

RDF::Cowl is a lightweight API for working with OWL 2 ontologies

Development & Version Control

Exclude some packages from source trace with Devel::Confess::Source::Patch::ExcludePackage

Access a HashData object as a tied hash using Tie::Hash::HashData

A couple of scenarios for the Bencher benchmarking framework: Bencher::Scenarios::Log::Dispatch::FileRotate for Log::Dispatch::FileRotate Bencher::Scenarios::Log::Dispatch for Log::Dispatch modules

Tk::AppWindow is an application framework based on Tk

The Mo object system gets some new validation routines: Mo::utils::IRI for IRIs Mo::utils::URI for URIs

Parse lines of the common log format used by Apache web server with Common::Log::Parser

Compare similarity to a reference string with Comparer::similarity

New subroutine specifications: Comparer for subroutines that accept two items to compare and return a value of either -1/0/1 SortKey for subroutines that accept an item and convert it to a string/numeric key

SPVM::HTTP::Tiny is an HTTP client for the SPVM language

Sort by similarity to a reference string with Sort::BySimilarity

App::Prove::Plugin::TestArgs is an App::Prove plugin to configure test aliases and arguments

Language & International

Web

Use Web Components in the Mojolicious framework with Mojolicious::Plugin::WebComponent

Add change password functionality to a website with Tags::HTML::ChangePassword and Plack::App::ChangePassword

Plugins for the WWW::Suffit, the Mojolicious-based “metasystem”: WWW::Suffit::Plugin::ConfigAuth for authentication and authorization via configuration WWW::Suffit::Plugin::FileAuth for authentication and authorization by password file WWW::Suffit::Plugin::SuffitAuth for general authentication and authorization



Other