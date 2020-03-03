What's new on CPAN - February 2020
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- API::GitForge is a generic interface to APIs of sites like GitHub, GitLab etc.
- Build GIMP from its git repo using App::gimpgitbuild
- Use reCAPTCHA API version v3 with Captcha::reCAPTCHA::V3
- Work with the Windows Credential Manager using credsman
- Send email via the SendGrid v3 Web API with Email::SendGrid::V3
- Git::Annex is a Perl interface for git-annex repositories
- Gtk3::WebKit2 provides WebKit2 bindings for Perl
- Neo4j::Bolt can communicate with a Neo4j server agent using Bolt protocol
- Control Windows Notepad++ app with code using Win32::Mechanize::NotepadPlusPlus
- OPCUA::Open62541 is a wrapper for the open62541 OPC UA library
- Query Rundeck’s REST API with RundeckAPI
- Weather::MOSMIX downloads and parses the German weather service’s forecast data
Config & Devops
- Mojo::File::Share aims to provide better local share directory support with Mojo::File
- Net::DNS::DomainController::Discovery can discover Microsoft Active Directory domain controllers via DNS
- Pb is a workflow system made from Perl and bash
Data
- Jasonify is Just Another Serialized Object Notation library
- Create PDFs with Mxpress::PDF
Development & Version Control
- Set default PerlIO layers with open::layers, an alternative to the open pragma
- Git::Repository::Plugin::Diff adds a diff method to Git::Repository
- LooksLike provides more precise alternatives to looks_like_number
- Have a role fire a callback when its applied via Role::Hooks
- Test::Arrow is an Object-Oriented testing library with a fun syntax
- Mock method behavior with queued subs using Test::Ratchet
- Timer::Milestones is an easy-to-use code timing module
- Track changes to scalars (in color!) with Var::Mystic
- XS::Manifesto describes an approach for creating shared XS code
- Zydeco is a new OO framework
Science & Mathematics
- Get Raycast field-of-view and related routines using Game::RaycastFOV
- Math::Spiral returns an endless stream of X, Y offset coordinates which represent a spiral shape
- Add numbers with fewer numerical errors using Math::Summation
Web
- Manage an ecosystem of Plack organisms under Kelp with Kelp::Module::Symbiosis
- Plack::Middleware::HealthCheck adds a health check endpoint for your Plack app
- Control an embedded WebKit2 engine with WWW::WebKit2
