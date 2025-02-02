What's new on CPAN - December 2024

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Automatically generate changelogs based on Git commit history with App::Changelog (OLOOEEZ)

Webservice::Sendy::API (OODLER) provides an interface to the Sendy e-mail marketing service, with the purpose of superseding a comparable module that is no longer maintained

Manage standup preparation and presentation notes with App::Standup::Diary (SMONFF)

Bluesky (SANKO) provides a high-level interface to the Bluesky social network

App::datasection (PLICEASE) lets you manage the DATA section of source files from the command line

section of source files from the command line Repeat a command an arbitrary number of times using App::repeat (PERLANCAR)

Config & Devops

CPAN::Namespace::Check::Visibility (CONTRA) checks whether a namespace exists on CPAN

Create a security policy for your distribution with Software::Security::Policy (TIMLEGGE)

Data

Poz (YTURTLE) is a data validation library heavily inspired by Typescript’s Zod

Find unique or duplicate files in a directory with File::FindUniq (PERLANCAR)

Data::Section::Pluggable (PLICEASE) lets you read structured data from the DATA section of your module or script. Use it with Data::Section::Pluggable::Plugin::Yaml (PLICEASE) to decode YAML

Development & Version Control

Programmatically update the DATA section of source files with Data::Section::Writer (PLICEASE). Compatible with formats of many DATA section-reading modules

section of source files with Data::Section::Writer (PLICEASE). Compatible with formats of many section-reading modules Use Test::SpellCheck (PLICEASE) to spellcheck POD within your tests

Tie::Hash::DataSection (PLICEASE) lets you access the DATA section of source files via tied hash

Language & International

Text::Table::Boxed (JIMAVERA) is a wrapper for Text::Table that automates column separators and horizontal rules

Science & Mathematics

YAGL (RLOVELAND) is “Yet Another Graph Library”. Helpfully lists features so you can compare it against venerable Graph

Calculate different types of degree days using Temperature::Calculate::DegreeDays (AALLGOOD)

Calculate potential evapotranspiration (PET) with Drought::PET::Thornthwaite (AALLGOOD)

Crypt::URandom::Token (STIGTSP) provides a secure way to generate a random token for passwords, etc.

Math::Symbolic::Custom::Matrix (MJOHNSON) provides some routines for manipulating matrices of Math::Symbolic expressions

Web