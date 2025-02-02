What's new on CPAN - December 2024

Feb 3, 2025 by Mathew Korica

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

  • Automatically generate changelogs based on Git commit history with App::Changelog (OLOOEEZ)
  • Webservice::Sendy::API (OODLER) provides an interface to the Sendy e-mail marketing service, with the purpose of superseding a comparable module that is no longer maintained
  • Manage standup preparation and presentation notes with App::Standup::Diary (SMONFF)
  • Bluesky (SANKO) provides a high-level interface to the Bluesky social network
  • App::datasection (PLICEASE) lets you manage the DATA section of source files from the command line
  • Repeat a command an arbitrary number of times using App::repeat (PERLANCAR)

Config & Devops

Data

Development & Version Control

  • Programmatically update the DATA section of source files with Data::Section::Writer (PLICEASE). Compatible with formats of many DATA section-reading modules
  • Use Test::SpellCheck (PLICEASE) to spellcheck POD within your tests
  • Tie::Hash::DataSection (PLICEASE) lets you access the DATA section of source files via tied hash

Language & International

Science & Mathematics

Web

Tags

cpan
new

Feedback

Something wrong with this article? Help us out by opening an issue or pull request on GitHub