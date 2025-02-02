What's new on CPAN - December 2024
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- Automatically generate changelogs based on Git commit history with App::Changelog (OLOOEEZ)
- Webservice::Sendy::API (OODLER) provides an interface to the Sendy e-mail marketing service, with the purpose of superseding a comparable module that is no longer maintained
- Manage standup preparation and presentation notes with App::Standup::Diary (SMONFF)
- Bluesky (SANKO) provides a high-level interface to the Bluesky social network
- App::datasection (PLICEASE) lets you manage the DATA section of source files from the command line
- Repeat a command an arbitrary number of times using App::repeat (PERLANCAR)
Config & Devops
- CPAN::Namespace::Check::Visibility (CONTRA) checks whether a namespace exists on CPAN
- Create a security policy for your distribution with Software::Security::Policy (TIMLEGGE)
Data
- Poz (YTURTLE) is a data validation library heavily inspired by Typescript’s Zod
- Find unique or duplicate files in a directory with File::FindUniq (PERLANCAR)
- Data::Section::Pluggable (PLICEASE) lets you read structured data from the DATA section of your module or script. Use it with Data::Section::Pluggable::Plugin::Yaml (PLICEASE) to decode YAML
Development & Version Control
- Programmatically update the DATA section of source files with Data::Section::Writer (PLICEASE). Compatible with formats of many DATA section-reading modules
- Use Test::SpellCheck (PLICEASE) to spellcheck POD within your tests
- Tie::Hash::DataSection (PLICEASE) lets you access the DATA section of source files via tied hash
Language & International
- Text::Table::Boxed (JIMAVERA) is a wrapper for Text::Table that automates column separators and horizontal rules
Science & Mathematics
- YAGL (RLOVELAND) is “Yet Another Graph Library”. Helpfully lists features so you can compare it against venerable Graph
- Calculate different types of degree days using Temperature::Calculate::DegreeDays (AALLGOOD)
- Calculate potential evapotranspiration (PET) with Drought::PET::Thornthwaite (AALLGOOD)
- Crypt::URandom::Token (STIGTSP) provides a secure way to generate a random token for passwords, etc.
- Math::Symbolic::Custom::Matrix (MJOHNSON) provides some routines for manipulating matrices of Math::Symbolic expressions
Web
- Add retry capabilities to your Mojo::UserAgent HTTP requests using Mojo::UserAgent::Role::Retry (SSMN)
