What's new on CPAN - December 2019

Jan 5, 2020 by David Farrell

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

  • Quickly create a REST accessible AWS Lambda functions with AWS::Lambda::Quick
  • Advanced Entry Point (for docker and other containers) App::aep
  • App::lrrr watches one or more directories and re-runs a given command when the contents change
  • Get an auth token for GitHub with GitHub::Apps::Auth
  • Neovim::Ext provides Perl bindings for neovim
  • WebService::Thumbalizr provides an interface to the web service to create screenshots of web pages

Config & Devops

  • Get the path to the source file or parent directory using Path::This

Data

Development & Version Control

Science & Mathematics

Web

