What's new on CPAN - December 2019

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- Quickly create a REST accessible AWS Lambda functions with AWS::Lambda::Quick
- Advanced Entry Point (for docker and other containers) App::aep
- App::lrrr watches one or more directories and re-runs a given command when the contents change
- Get an auth token for GitHub with GitHub::Apps::Auth
- Neovim::Ext provides Perl bindings for neovim
- WebService::Thumbalizr provides an interface to the web service to create screenshots of web pages
Config & Devops
- Get the path to the source file or parent directory using Path::This
Data
- Use libarchive from Perl with Archive::Raw
- DBIx::NamedParams let’s you use execute SQL queries using named parameters (instead of ‘?’)
- Read and validate CSVs with Data::Validate::CSV
- Nanoid is a port of the JavaScript unique string generator library
- Validate::Simple is a generic data validation module
Development & Version Control
- Use OSSEC (intrusion detection) with Perl
- Faster promises with Promise::XS
- Test::CI: get details about the current CI environment
- Write object-oriented tests that work with Test2 using Test::Class::Tiny
- Test::TraceCalls outputs all subroutines called by a test script in JSON
- overload::open let’s you hook into the
openfunction
Science & Mathematics
- ISAL::Crypto can “run multiple hash calculations at the same time on one cpu using vector registers”
- Math::Polynomial::Cyclotomic s a “cyclotomic polynomials generator”
- Throttle::Adaptive implements the “adaptive throttling” algorithm described in Google’s SRE book
Web
- Make a Dancer2 app mobile-aware using Dancer2::Plugin::MobileDevice
- Mail::Qmail::Filter filters incoming e-mails when using qmail as an MTA
- Mojo::DB::Results::Role::Struct returns database query results as structs
- Apply roles to Mojo database results with Mojo::DB::Role::ResultsRoles
