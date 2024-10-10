What's new on CPAN - August 2024

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Create an RSS feed from Markdown files with App::BookmarkFeed (SCHROEDER)

Mask standard input to a command with App::optex::mask (UTASHIRO)

App::prefixcat (PERLANCAR) is like Unix cat but prefixes each line with the filename

but prefixes each line with the filename Scrape a Github release page for asset files with Github::ReleaseFetcher (TEODESIAN)

Some entertaining demonstrations of API clients: Acme::Free::API::ChuckNorris (OODLER) Acme::Free::API::Stonks (OODLER) Acme::Free::API::Ye (OODLER)

Langertha (GETTY) provides a unified interface to various LLM API’s

Config & Devops

OpenFeature::SDK (CATOUC) lets you flag features in your code on the basis of the OpenFeature API

Autoconfiscate a Perl application with Autoconf::Template (BIGFOOT)

Portably locate per-distribution and per-module shared files with File::ShareDir::Tiny (LEONT)

Data

Store the constraints of multiple constraint libraries with kura (KFLY)

Parse Indonesian vehicle plate numbers with Business::ID::VehiclePlate (PERLANCAR)

New Sah schemas: Sah::SchemaBundle::DNS (PERLANCAR) for schemas related to DNS Sah::SchemaBundle::Data::Sah (PERLANCAR) for schemas related to Data::Sah Sah::SchemaBundle::DataSizeSpeed (PERLANCAR) for schemas related to data sizes & speeds (filesize, transfer speed, etc.)

DateTime::Locale::FromCLDR (JDEGUEST) provides locale data for DateTime via the also newly released Locale::Unicode::Data (see Language & International)

Development & Version Control

Net::OpenSSH::More (TEODESIAN) adds features to Net::OpenSSH

Use JSON Schema in your Moose classes with MooseX::JSONSchema (GETTY)

Convert POD to HTML with MetaCPAN::Pod::HTML (HAARG)

Ascii::Text (LNATION) generates ASCII text in various fonts and styles

Perform asynchronous actions when a socket changes status with IO::SocketAlarm (NERDVANA)

Implement clients and servers that communicate over a local UNIX socket with IPC::MicroSocket (PEVANS)

Access fields of other Object::Pad instances with Object::Pad::Operator::Of (PEVANS)

RxPerl::Extras (KARJALA) provides extra operators for RxPerl

Syntax::Keyword::Assert (KFLY) provides an assert keyword with no runtime cost in production

Task::MemManager (CHRISARG) is a memory allocator for low level code

Give ANSI colors to the screen output of sprintf with Term::ANSI::Sprintf (LNATION)

Language & International

Locale::Unicode::Data (JDEGUEST) gives you access to Unicode CLDR data from an SQLite database

Science & Mathematics

Bio::EnsEMBL (ABECKER) provides access to EnsEMBL genomic databases

Web

Use Catalyst::Plugin::Profile::DBI::Log (BIGPRESH) to log database queries in your Catalyst routes with DBI::Log

Use DBI-based sessions in Dancer2 with Dancer2::Session::DBI (EPISODEIV)

Access OAI repositories in a web app with Plack::App::Catmandu::OAI (NJFRANCK)

Other