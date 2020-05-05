What's new on CPAN - April 2020
Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!
APIs & Apps
- Use the open, decentralizedc Matrix communication network with Net::Matrix::Webhook
- Call Docker CLI commands from Perl using Docker::CLI::Wrapper
- InfluxDB::Client::Simple is a lightweight InfluxDB client
- Termux::API provides a Perly interface to the popular Android terminal emulator
- Get financial data via Yahoo Finance with Yahoo::Finance
Config & Devops
- Grant Street Group added more healthcheck modules:
- HealthCheck::Diagnostic::DBHCheck checks a database handle has read/write permissions
- HealthCheck::Diagnostic::SFTP checks secure FTP access
- HealthCheck::Diagnostic::WebRequest checks HTTP/HTTPS connectivity
Data
- Moo-ify DBIx::Class rows using DBIx::Class::Moo::ResultClass
- Data::Random::Structure::UTF8 can fill a data structure with random UTF-8 data
- JSON::Schema::Generate generates JSON schemas from data structures
- Use named (instead of positional) placeholders with SQL queries via SQL::Bind
Development & Version Control
- Docker::Names::Random generates random strings like Docker does for container names (e.g. “lazy_fermat”)
- A class based approach for scripting options: Getopt::Class
- Get simple, non-blocking IPC with IPC::Simple
- MooseX::amine ++ for module naming, it let’s you examine the methods and properties of Moose objects
- Return from multiple blocks in one go with Return::Deep
- Test::Ability provides property-based testing routines
- fs::Promises provides a promises interface to non-blocking file system operations
Web
- Manage passwords in Dancer2 with Argon2 using Dancer2::Plugin::Argon2
- Use the Minion job queue in your Dancer2 apps with Dancer2::Plugin::Minion
- Override any method in your Kelp application with KelpX::Hooks
- Mojo::Log::Role::Color adds color to your interactive mojo logs
- Mojo::UserAgent::Role::Signature automatically signs request transactions
- Multipart::Encoder is an encoder for mime-type multipart/form-data.
