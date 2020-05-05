What's new on CPAN - April 2020

May 20, 2020 by David Farrell

Welcome to “What’s new on CPAN”, a curated look at last month’s new CPAN uploads for your reading and programming pleasure. Enjoy!

APIs & Apps

Config & Devops

Data

Development & Version Control

  • Docker::Names::Random generates random strings like Docker does for container names (e.g. “lazy_fermat”)
  • A class based approach for scripting options: Getopt::Class
  • Get simple, non-blocking IPC with IPC::Simple
  • MooseX::amine ++ for module naming, it let’s you examine the methods and properties of Moose objects
  • Return from multiple blocks in one go with Return::Deep
  • Test::Ability provides property-based testing routines
  • fs::Promises provides a promises interface to non-blocking file system operations

Web

Tags

cpan
matrix
docker
influxdb
termux
yahoo-finance
json-schema
moose
moo
dbic
ipc
dancer2
mojolicious
kelp

David Farrell

David is the editor of Perl.com. An organizer of the New York Perl Meetup, he works for ZipRecruiter as a software developer, and sometimes tweets about Perl and Open Source.

Browse their articles

