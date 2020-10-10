Stupid DATA Tricks
I’ve previously written about Stupid Open Tricks, so know it’s time for some stupid
DATA tricks. You probably already know that you can “embed” a file inside a Perl program then read it from the
DATA filehandle. David Farrell wrote about this in Perl tokens you should know and he’s the one who reminded me about the curiousity that I’ll demonstrate here.
Anything after the
__DATA__ line is not part of the program but is available to the program through the special
DATA filehandle:
#!/usr/bin/perl
print "---Outputting DATA\n", <DATA>, "---Done\n";
__DATA__
Dog
Cat
Bird
The output shows each line after
__DATA__:
---Outputting DATA
Dog
Cat
Bird
---Done
I typically go the other way by starting with a data file and adding a program to the top of it:
#!/usr/bin/perl
use v5.26;
use Text::CSV_XS;
my $csv = Text::CSV_XS->new;
while( my $row = $csv->getline(*DATA) ) {
say join ':', $row->@[3,7];
}
close $fh;
__DATA__
...many CSV lines...
This is the end, my friend, the END
You probably also know that you can use
__END__ instead. I’m used to using that because it’s a holdover from Perl 4 and that’s where I first learned this:
#!/usr/bin/perl
print "---Outputting DATA\n", <DATA>, "---Done\n";
__END__
Dog
Cat
Bird
You get the same output:
---Outputting DATA
Dog
Cat
Bird
---Done
But now let’s get a little tricky. Define a package at the end of the program. This still uses
__END__:
#!/usr/bin/perl
print "---Outputting DATA\n", <DATA>, "---Done\n";
package not::main;
__END__
Dog
Cat
Bird
Again, this outputs the same thing as before. Nothing surprising here, but the suspense must be building:
---Outputting DATA
Dog
Cat
Bird
---Done
Change that
__END__ to
__DATA__ and try again:
#!/usr/bin/perl
print "---Outputting DATA\n", <DATA>, "---Done\n";
package not::main;
__DATA__
Dog
Cat
Bird
Now you don’t see those lines:
---Outputting DATA
---Done
If you’ve read the documentation and cared about this sort of thing (or like me, forgotten it), you may have noticed that the
DATA handle lives in the package that’s in scope at the end of the program:
Text after DATA may be read via the filehandle “PACKNAME::DATA”, where “PACKNAME” is the package that was current when the DATA token was encountered.
I can use the package specification to get the lines back:
#!/usr/bin/perl
print "---Outputting DATA\n", <not::main::DATA>, "---Done\n";
package not::main;
__DATA__
Dog
Cat
Bird
Now those lines are back:
---Outputting DATA
Dog
Cat
Bird
---Done
But what about the
__END__? Well, that was a Perl 4 thing, before there were packages. Perl 5 added packages, then Perl 5.6 added the
__DATA__ token. The
__END__ kept doing what it was doing in the way it was doing it (package-less), and
__DATA__ did something related by new:
For compatibility with older scripts written before DATA was introduced, END behaves like DATA in the top level script (but not in files loaded with “require” or “do”) and leaves the remaining contents of the file accessible via “main::DATA”.
Some other DATA tricks
There’s a few other interesting things you can do.
Program size
You can get the entire file size with the
-s file test operator. The
__DATA__ (or
__END__) has to be there, but you don’t need any data after those tokens.
use v5.10;
my $size = -s DATA;
say "File size is $size";
__DATA__
The file size this reports includes everything in the file, not just the part before the end of processing.
use v5.10;
my $size = -s DATA;
say "File size is $size";
my $data = tell DATA;
say "Data starts at $data";
say "Data size is ", $size - $data
__END__
Dog
Cat
Bird
The program size includes the
__END__ token and the newline after it. The rest belongs to the data:
File size is 164
Data starts at 151
Data size is 13
You can use
DATA in other file things, including
stat.
Read it twice
If you want to read the data twice, you can reset the file cursor. First, remember where
DATA starts by calling
tell before you read any lines. When you are ready to read it again,
seek to that same position:
#!/usr/bin/perl
my $data_start = tell DATA;
print "---Outputting DATA\n", <DATA>, "---Done\n";
seek DATA, $data_start, 0;
print "---Outputting DATA\n", <DATA>, "---Done\n";
__END__
Dog
Cat
Bird
Using line numbers
#!/usr/bin/perl
my $data_start = tell DATA;
print "---Outputting DATA\n";
while( <DATA> ) {
print "$. $_"
}
print "---Done\n";
__END__
Dog
Cat
Bird
Now you see some line numbers, but those start counting from the first line under
__DATA__:
---Outputting DATA
1 Dog
2 Cat
3 Bird
---Done
To get the real line numbers, you can figure out where the
__END__ token is. This assumes that it’s not in the middle of documentation or in a string:
#!/usr/bin/perl
my $data_start = tell DATA;
my $end_line;
UNITCHECK {
open my $fh, '<', $0;
while( <$fh> ) { last if /\A__END__$/ }
$end_line = $.
}
print "---Outputting DATA\n";
while( <DATA> ) {
$n = $end_line + $.;
print "$n $_"
}
print "---Done\n";
__END__
Dog
Cat
Bird
Now you see the offsets in the whole file and not the count after the
__END__:
---Outputting DATA
19 Dog
20 Cat
21 Bird
---Done
There are some more vigorous methods in Can a Perl program know the line number where DATA begins? .
Multiple embedded files
This isn’t a
DATA thing, but you can make several embedded files with Inline::Files:
#!/usr/bin/perl
use Inline::Files;
print "---Outputting dogs\n", <DOGS>, "---Done\n";
print "---Outputting cats\n", <CATS>, "---Done\n";
print "---Outputting birds\n", <BIRDS>, "---Done\n";
__DOGS__
Rin Tin Tin
Lassie
Ol' Yellar
__CATS__
Grumpy Cat
Garfield
Maru
Mr Bigglesworth
__BIRDS__
Woody Woodpecker
Roadrunner
Zazu
Sam the Eagle
Each of those get their own filehandles:
---Outputting dogs
Rin Tin Tin
Lassie
Ol' Yellar
---Done
---Outputting cats
Grumpy Cat
Garfield
Maru
Mr Bigglesworth
---Done
---Outputting birds
Woody Woodpecker
Roadrunner
Zazu
Sam the Eagle
---Done
Inline::Files has a problem because it overrides
open. You have to use
CORE::open to get to the real one:
use Inline::Files;
print "---Outputting dogs\n", <DOGS>, "---Done\n";
print "---Outputting cats\n", <CATS>, "---Done\n";
print "---Outputting birds\n", <BIRDS>, "---Done\n";
CORE::open my $fh, '<:utf8', '/etc/hosts' or die $!;
print "---Outputting hosts\n", <$fh>, "---Done\n";
