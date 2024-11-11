Randal Schwartz: Half My Life with Perl

As part of year 25 of The Perl Advent Calendar, Perl luminary and co-author of O’Reilly’s “Learning Perl” Randal Schwartz will be giving a presentation entitled “Half My Life with Perl”.

The presentation takes place on Saturday, Dec 14, 2024.

Randal says:

Having been there, at the beginning with Perl, I will recount the early days through the modern era (or as much as I can cover in the time provided). I’ll deliver first-hand experience of the creation of the Camel Book, the Llama book, and the way I invaded comp.unix.questions with Perl 2 answers so often that people would post “no Perl please”. Oh, and my version of the story of the Schwartzian Transform.

This event will be a live stream via Zoom. The stream URL will be provided via the event page as we get closer to the date.

📹 If you can’t make the live stream, don’t worry — the event will be recorded and added to this year’s Perl Advent Calendar.

If you’d like to be notified about the recording, please register for the event and we’ll send out a blast with the Advent Calendar URL once it has become available.