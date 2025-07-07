Proxmox Donates €10,000 to The Perl and Raku Foundation

The Perl and Raku Foundation (TPRF) is delighted to announce a generous €10,000 donation from Proxmox Server Solutions GmbH, supporting the critical Perl 5 Core Maintenance Fund. Corporate partnerships play a critical role in enabling TPRF to fulfill its mission.

A Partner in Open Source

Proxmox Virtual Environment is a complete, open-source server management platform for enterprise virtualization. It tightly integrates the KVM hypervisor and Linux Containers (LXC), software-defined storage and networking functionality, on a single platform.

Proxmox is an example of an open source company that has built enterprise-grade virtualization technology while maintaining transparency, community engagement, and accessibility as core principles.

Sustaining a Foundation of Modern Computing

The Perl programming language remains a cornerstone of system administration, bioinformatics, web development, and countless other critical applications across industries. However, the ongoing maintenance and development of Perl’s core requires dedicated funding to ensure continued stability, security updates, and feature enhancements.

TPRF is dedicated to the advancement of the Perl and Raku programming languages, through open discussion, collaboration, design, and code. This mission extends beyond language development to encompass community building, educational initiatives, and the crucial task of maintaining the robust infrastructure that millions of applications depend upon.

The Critical Nature of Core Maintenance

Without sustained funding for core maintenance work, even the most established programming languages risk stagnation or security vulnerabilities. The Perl 5 Core Maintenance Fund specifically addresses:

Security Updates : Ensuring timely patches for discovered vulnerabilities

: Ensuring timely patches for discovered vulnerabilities Performance Optimizations : Maintaining competitive execution speeds

: Maintaining competitive execution speeds Platform Compatibility : Supporting new operating systems and architectures

: Supporting new operating systems and architectures Bug Resolution : Addressing issues reported by the global Perl community

: Addressing issues reported by the global Perl community Documentation Maintenance: Keeping comprehensive guides current and accessible

Proxmox’s contribution directly enables this essential work to continue uninterrupted, demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to technology stewardship.

A Shared Vision for Open Source Sustainability

This donation reflects a broader understanding within the technology industry that sustainable open source ecosystems require active investment from organizations that benefit from these tools. As companies increasingly seek cost-effective alternatives to proprietary solutions, the importance of maintaining robust open source alternatives becomes paramount.

Looking Forward

By investing in Perl’s continued development, Proxmox contributes to a programming language ecosystem that serves developers, system administrators, and organizations worldwide.

This partnership comes at a crucial time for TPRF. Community support from sponsors like Proxmox enables the foundation to maintain its diverse portfolio of community-serving initiatives.