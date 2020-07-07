Listen to Larry Wall's State of the Onion 2000 on YouTube

Jul 10, 2020 by David Farrell

Todd Rinaldo has uploaded Larry’s State of the Onion talk from YAPC 19100 2000 to YouTube. Previously it was available in separate mp3 files, but this is much more accessible.

It’s a typical Larry talk filled with quirky, humorous observations about life and programming, and notably he announces the Perl 6 project.

Unfortunately the audio is low quality (hey it was 20 years ago at a low-budget conference); you can read a transcript of the talk here (with mp3 download links at the bottom). We also have collection of attendees’ reports from the conference.

If you enjoy Larry’s talks, you might like some of his other transcribed talks / articles.

