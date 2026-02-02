Fastmail Donates USD 10,000 to The Perl and Raku Foundation

2025 was a tough year for The Perl and Raku Foundation (TPRF). Funds were sorely needed. The community grants program had been paused due to budget constraints and we were in danger of needing to pause the Perl 5 core maintenance grants. Fastmail stepped up with a USD 10,000 donation and helped TPRF to continue to support Perl 5 core maintenance. Ricardo Signes explains why Fastmail helped keep this very important work on track.

Perl has served us quite well since Fastmail’s inception. We’ve built up a large code base that has continued to work, grow, and improve over twenty years. We’ve stuck with Perl because Perl stuck with us: it kept working and growing and improving, and very rarely did those improvements require us to stop the world and adapt to onerous changes. We know that kind of stability is, in part, a function of the developers of Perl, whose time is spent figuring out how to make Perl better without also making it worse. The money we give toward those efforts is well-spent, because it keeps the improvements coming and the language reliable. — Ricardo Signes, Director & Chief Developer Experience Officer, Fastmail

One of the reasons that you don’t hear about Perl in the headlines is its reliability. Upgrading your Perl from one version to the next? That can be a very boring deployment. You code worked before and it continues to “just work” after the upgrade. You don’t need to rant about short deprecation cycles, performance degradation or dependencies which no longer install. The Perl 5 core maintainers take great care to ensure that you don’t have to care very much about upgrading your Perl. Backwards compatibility is top of mind. If your deployment is boring, it’s because a lot of care and attention has been given to this matter by the people who love Perl and love to work on it.

As we moved to secure TPRF’s 2025 budget, we reached out to organizations which rely on Perl. A number of these companies immediately offered to help. Fastmail has already been a supporter of TPRF for quite some time. In addition to this much needed donation, Fastmail has been providing rock solid free email hosting to the foundation for many years.

While Fastmail’s donation has been allocated towards Perl 5 Core maintenance, TPRF is now in the position to re-open the community grants program, funding it with USD 10,000 for 2026. There is also an opportunity to increase the community grants funding if sponsor participation increases. As we begin our 2026 fundraising, we are looking to cast a wider net and bring more sponsor organizations on board to help support healthy Perl and Raku ecosystems.

Maybe your organization will be the one to help us double our community grants budget in 2026. To become a sponsor, contact: olaf@perlfoundation.org