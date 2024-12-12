DuckDuckGo Donates $25,000 to The Perl and Raku Foundation

Today, on “Giving Tuesday”, The Perl and Raku Foundation (TPRF) is extremely pleased to announce a donation of $25,000 from DuckDuckGo. Since 2011, DuckDuckGo has donated over 6 million dollars to organizations that align with their “vision of raising the standard of trust online”.

TPRF is dedicated to advancing the Perl and Raku programming languages through open-source development, community engagement, and outreach to ensure their ongoing growth, relevance, and accessibility. This support from DuckDuckGo will allow TPRF to continue to do things like fund core Perl development, fund grants for projects which are important to the community and otherwise to support the community where it can.

Every donation sends a message that this work matters. On the occasion of this gift, The Perl and Raku Foundation is deeply grateful to DuckDuckGo not only for its generosity but also for its confidence in TPRF’s mission.

To learn more about TPRF’s current activities and goals for the future, please see the TPRF 2024 prospectus

If your organization is interested in becoming a TPRF donor, please reach out to me. I’d be more than happy to set up a call so that we can discuss how a donor relationship with TPRF can benefit your organization.