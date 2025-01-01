Creating MIDI Music with Perl

Music is a vast subject

It is older than agriculture and civilization itself. We shall only cover the essential parts needed to make music on the computer. So let’s get right to the point!

How do you make music with code? And what is music in the first place?

Well, for our purposes, music is a combination of rhythm, melody, and harmony.

Okay, what are these musical elements from the perspective of a programming language? And how do you create these elements with code? Enter: Perl.

Set Up, Play, Write

Here is a basic algorithm that builds an ascending musical phrase two times. It uses named notes with the octave (e.g. C4 ):

use MIDI::Util qw(setup_score) ; my $score = setup_score(); for ( 1 .. 2 ) { for my $note ( qw(C4 D4 E4 F4) ) { $score -> n( 'qn' , $note); # Adds a quarter note $score -> r( 'qn' ); # Adds a quarter note rest } } $score -> write_score( "$0.mid" );

Rendering Audio

In order to actually hear some sound, you can either play the MIDI directly, with a command-line player like timidity and an sf2 “soundfont” file, as in this list. Also the MIDI file can be used to create an audio formatted file (e.g. WAV, MP3) that can be played. Here is the command for this, that I use on my Mac:

timidity -c ~/timidity.cfg some.mid -Ow -o - | ffmpeg -i - -acodec libmp3lame -ab 64k some.mp3

These command line switches do the following things: -Ow = Generate RIFF WAVE format output. -o - = Place output on stdout. -i - = Specify the infile as stdin. -acodec libmp3lame = Specify that we are converting to mp3 format. -ab 64k = Set the bitrate (in bits/s).

But wait! You can also generate and play MIDI in real-time with the MIDI::RtMidi::FFI::Device and MIDI::RtMidi::ScorePlayer modules. :D

Back to Creating Music!

So far, we have encountered the “Set up, Play, and Write” algorithm. Next we shall replace the “Play” bit with “Sync” and play the bass and treble parts simultaneously (and again, we use a named note plus octave number in each of the subroutines):

use MIDI::Util qw(setup_score) ; my $score = setup_score(); $score -> synch( sub { bass($score) }, sub { treble($score) }, ); $score -> write_score( "$0.mid" ); sub bass { my ($score) = @_; for my $note ( qw(C3 F3 G3 C4) ) { $score -> n( 'qn' , $note); } } sub treble { my ($score) = @_; for my $note ( qw(C4 D4 E4 F4) ) { $score -> n( 'en' , $note); $score -> r( 'en' ); } }

This code is not especially clever, but illustrates the basics.

If we want to repeat the phrase, just add a for loop to the synch :

$score -> synch( sub { bass($score) }, sub { treble($score) }, ) for 1 .. 4 ;

Setting Channels, Patches, Volume, and Tempo

Use the MIDI::Util::set_chan_patch() function to set the channel and the patch. To set the tempo in “beats per minute”, give a bpm to the setup_score() function. To set an individual note volume, add "v$num" as an argument to the $score->n() method, where $num is an integer from 0 to 127. Here is code that sets these parameters:

use MIDI::Util qw(setup_score set_chan_patch) ; my $bpm = shift || 120 ; my $score = setup_score(bpm => $bpm); $score -> synch( sub { bass($score) }, sub { treble($score) }, ); $score -> write_score( "$0.mid" ); sub bass { my ($score) = @_; set_chan_patch($score, 0 , 35 ); for my $note ( qw(C3 F3 G3 C4) ) { $score -> n( 'qn' , $note, 'v127' ); } } sub treble { my ($score) = @_; set_chan_patch($score, 1 , 0 ); for my $note ( qw(C4 D4 E4 F4) ) { $score -> n( 'en' , $note, 'v110' ); $score -> r( 'en' ); } }

If the synched subroutines do not amount to the same number of beats, the synch will probably not work as expected, and will stop playing the shorter part and keep playing the longer part until it is finished.

Selecting Pitches

What if we want the program to choose notes at random, to add to the score? Here is a simple example:

sub treble { my ($score) = @_; set_chan_patch($score, 1 , 0 ); my @pitches = ( 60 , 62 , 64 , 65 , 67 , 69 , 71 , 72 ); for my $n ( 1 .. 4 ) { my $pitch = $pitches[int rand @pitches]; $score -> n( 'en' , $pitch); $score -> r( 'en' ); } }

For MIDI-Perl, the named note with octave C4 and the MIDI number 60 are identical, as shown in the tables on this page.

Another, more “music-theory way” is to select notes from a named scale (and this time, over two octaves):

use Music::Scales qw(get_scale_MIDI) ; # ... sub treble { my ($score) = @_; set_chan_patch($score, 1 , 0 ); my $octave = 4 ; my @pitches = ( get_scale_MIDI( 'C' , $octave, 'major' ), get_scale_MIDI( 'C' , $octave + 1 , 'major' ), ); for my $n ( 1 .. 4 ) { my $pitch = $pitches[int rand @pitches]; $score -> n( 'en' , $pitch); $score -> r( 'en' ); } }

Single Notes, Basslines, and “Melody”

We saw above, how to select pitches at random. But this is the least musical or interesting way. Pitches may be selected by interval choice, as with the excellent Music::VoiceGen module. You could also choose by mathematical computation with Music::Voss (code example), or a probability density, or an evolutionary fitness function, etc.

Basslines are single note lines in a lower register. They have their own characteristics, which I will not attempt to summarize. One thing you can do is to make sure your notes are in the octaves 1 to 3. Fortunately, there is a module for this very thing called Music::Bassline::Generator. Woo!

So what is a melody? Good question. I’ll leave out the long-winded music theory discussion, and just say, “Go forth and experiment!”

Chords and Harmony

We can construct chords at random - oof:

use Data::Dumper::Compact qw(ddc) ; use MIDI::Util qw(setup_score) ; use Music::Scales qw(get_scale_MIDI) ; my @pitches = ( get_scale_MIDI( 'C' , 4 , 'minor' ), get_scale_MIDI( 'C' , 5 , 'minor' ), ); my $score = setup_score(); for my $i ( 1 .. 8 ) { my @chord = map { $pitches[int rand @pitches] } 1 .. 3 ; print ddc( \ @chord); $score -> n( 'hn' , @chord); $score -> r( 'hn' ); } $score -> write_score( "$0.mid" );

We can construct chord progressions by name:

use Data::Dumper::Compact qw(ddc) ; use MIDI::Util qw(setup_score midi_format) ; use Music::Chord::Note; my $score = setup_score(); my $mcn = Music::Chord::Note -> new ; for my $c ( qw(Cm7 F7 BbM7 EbM7 Adim7 D7 Gm) ) { my @chord = $mcn -> chord_with_octave($c, 4 ); @chord = midi_format(@chord); # convert to MIDI-Perl notation print ddc( \ @chord); $score -> n( 'wn' , @chord); } $score -> write_score( "$0.mid" );

Chord progressions may be constructed algorithmically. Here is an example of a randomized state machine that selects chords from the major scale using the default settings of the Music::Chord::Progression module:

use Data::Dumper::Compact qw(ddc) ; use MIDI::Util qw(setup_score) ; use Music::Chord::Progression; my $score = setup_score(); my $prog = Music::Chord::Progression -> new ; my $chords = $prog -> generate; print ddc($chords); $score -> n( 'wn' , @$_) for @$chords; $score -> write_score( "$0.mid" );

Advanced Neo-Riemannian operations can be used with the Music::Chord::Progression::Transform module.

To get chord inversions, use the Music::Chord::Positions module. For instance, say we have a chord like C major ( C4-E4-G4 ), and we want the first or second inversion. Sure, we could just rewrite it to be E4-G4-C5 or G4-C5-E5 - but that’s not programming! The inversion of a chosen chord can be programmatically altered if deemed necessary.

Phrasing

This bit requires creativity! But fortunately, there is also the Music::Duration::Partition module. With it, rhythms can be generated and then applied to single-note, chord, or drum parts. This time, let’s choose the pitches more musically with Music::VoiceGen:

use MIDI::Util qw(setup_score) ; use Music::Duration::Partition (); use Music::Scales qw(get_scale_MIDI) ; use Music::VoiceGen (); my $score = setup_score(); # get rhythmic phrases my $mdp = Music::Duration::Partition -> new ( size => 4 , # 1 measure in 4/4 pool => [ qw(hn dqn qn en) ], # half, dotted-quarter, quarter, eighth notes ); my @motifs = $mdp -> motifs( 4 ); # assign voices to the rhythmic motifs my @pitches = ( get_scale_MIDI( 'C' , 4 , 'minor' ), get_scale_MIDI( 'C' , 5 , 'minor' ), ); my $voice = Music::VoiceGen -> new ( pitches => \ @pitches, intervals => [ qw(-3 -2 -1 1 2 3) ], # allowed interval jumps ); my @voices; for my $motif (@motifs) { my @notes = map { $voice -> rand } @$motif; push @voices, \ @notes; } for ( 1 .. 4 ) { # repeat the group of phrases 4 times for my $n ( 0 .. $#motifs) { # add each motif with corresponding voices, to the score $mdp -> add_to_score($score, $motifs[$n], $voices[$n]); } } $score -> write_score( "$0.mid" );

Sidebar: Modulo arithmetic

If we want to stay within a range, say the chromatic scale of all notes, use the % operator:

use Data::Dumper::Compact qw(ddc) ; use Music::Scales qw(get_scale_notes) ; my @notes = get_scale_notes( 'C' , 'chromatic' ); my %tritones = map { $notes[$_] => $notes[ ($_ + 6 ) % @ notes ] } 0 .. $#notes; print ddc( \ %tritones);

(The “tritone” is a musical interval, once considered to be the “Devil’s interval.” 🎶 Purple haze all in my brain 🎶)

Sidebar: Alternation math

If we want to change every other iteration, we can also use the % operator:

if ($i % 2 == 0 ) { $score -> n( 'qn' , $pitch); $score -> r( 'qn' ); } else { $score -> n( 'hn' , $pitch); }

Beats!

A steady pulse:

use MIDI::Drummer::Tiny; my $d = MIDI::Drummer::Tiny -> new ; $d -> count_in( 4 ); # Closed hi-hat for 4 measures $d -> write;

A simple “backbeat” rhythm:

use MIDI::Drummer::Tiny; my $d = MIDI::Drummer::Tiny -> new (file => "$0.mid" ); $d -> note( $d -> quarter, $d -> closed_hh, $_ % 2 ? $d -> kick : $d -> snare ) for 1 .. $d -> beats * $d -> bars; $d -> write;

With this module, you can craft unique grooves like John Bonham’s “Fool in the Rain” (code example):

With combinatorial sequences from Music::CreatingRhythms, you can make algorithmic drums (code example):

And how about random grooves (code example)?

Please see the tutorials in the MIDI-Drummer-Tiny distribution for details on how to implement beats in your program.

Differentiation of Parts

This is an involved subject. Ideally, the different parts of a composition are distinct. If the piece starts slow (i.e. with a low note density per measure - not tempo change), then the next section should be more dense, then less again. Start quiet and soft? Follow with loud. If a part is staccato and edgy, it may be followed by a smooth legato section. Low register first, then higher register next, etc, etc. If a piece never changes, it is monotonous!

However that being said, consider “Thursday Afternoon” by Brian Eno. Brilliant.

Conclusion

You too can make music with Perl! This can be comprised of single-note lines (melody and bass, for instance), chord progressions, and of course drums. * Creativity not included. Haha!

References

• The example code for this article

