Building Map::Tube::<*> maps, a HOWTO: first steps
in last year’s Perl Advent Calendar about his
Map::Tube module intrigued me. I
decided I wanted to build such a map for the tram network in the city where
I live: Hannover, Germany. Along the way, I thought it’d be nice to have a
detailed HOWTO explaining the steps needed to create a
Map::Tube map for
one’s city of interest. Since I enjoy explaining things in detail, this got
… long. So I broke it up into parts.
Welcome to the first post in a five-part series about how to create
Map::Tube maps.
Series introduction
Originally I wrote this as a single post, which made it, you might say, rather protracted. I’ve thus split it up into five separate posts, each building upon the previous. This way each is more digestible and hopefully the reader doesn’t–in the words of P.D.Q. Bach–fall into a confused slumber. Let’s see how I manage…
In this five-part series, we’re going to:
- Set up a Perl module and test-drive development of the most basic
Map::Tubemap we can create (this post).
- Understand the structure of
Map::Tubemap files and then extend the map to more stations along the first line, displaying a graph of the line.
- Continue test-driving our map and add more lines and their stations, using colour to tell the lines apart.
- Make the map better reflect the real tram network in Hannover, Germany and start finding routes between stations in the network.
- Learn the advanced topic of how to create indirect connections between stations.
This first post is the longest because I spend time discussing how to set up
a module from scratch. Experienced readers can skip this section if they so
wish and go directly to the section about building the
Map::Tube map file
guided by tests.
As I mentioned in my post about finding all tram stops in
Hannover,
Mohammad Sajid Anwar’s Perl Advent Calendar article about his Perl-based
routing network module for railway
systems interested me and I
wanted to create my own. This series of posts will use Hannover as the main
focus to show you how to build
Map::Tube maps, giving you the information
you need to create your own.
There’s a lot to get through, so we’d better get started!
Creating a stub module
Each map for a given railway network is a Perl module in its own right.
Hence, the first thing we need to do is create a stub module for our
project. Maps for specific cities follow the same naming pattern:
Map::Tube::<city-name>. Their project directories follow a similar naming
pattern:
Map-Tube-<city-name>. Thus, for our current example, the goal is
to create a module called
Map::Tube::Hannover within a directory named
Map-Tube-Hannover. Let’s do that now.
Starting from scratch
For the rest of the discussion, I’m going to assume that you have a recent perlbrew-ed Perl1 and that you’ve set that all up properly.
As mentioned in the
perlnewmod
documentation, the recommended way to
create a new stub module (including its files and directory layout) is to
use the
module-starter program. This isn’t distributed with Perl, so we
have to install it before we can use it. It’s part of the
Module::Starter distribution;
install it now with
cpanm:
$ cpanm Module::Starter
To create our stub
Map::Tube::Hannover module we run
module-starter,
giving it some required module meta-data:
$ module-starter --module=Map::Tube::Hannover --author="Paul Cochrane" --email=ptc@cpan.org \
--ignores=git --ignores=manifest
Created starter directories and files
The
--ignores=git and
--ignores=manifest options create
.gitignore
and
MANIFEST.SKIP files for us. Thus, anything we don’t need in the
repository or the final CPAN distribution is skipped and ignored from the
get-go. This is handy as it saves mucking about with admin stuff when we
could be getting going with our shiny new module.
The
module-starter command created a directory called
Map-Tube-Hannover
in the current directory and filled it with some standard files every Perl
distribution/module should have. Let’s enter the directory and see what
we’ve got.
$ cd Map-Tube-Hannover
$ tree
.
├── Changes
├── lib
│ └── Map
│ └── Tube
│ └── Hannover.pm
├── Makefile.PL
├── MANIFEST.SKIP
├── README
├── t
│ ├── 00-load.t
│ ├── manifest.t
│ ├── pod-coverage.t
│ └── pod.t
└── xt
└── boilerplate.t
5 directories, 10 files
We see that
module-starter created a Perl module file
(
lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm) for our planned
Map::Tube::Hannover module.
The command also created the associated (sub-)directory structure, a test
directory with some useful initial tests, as well as various module-related
build and information files.
This is a great starting point, so let’s save this state by creating a Git repository in this directory and adding the files to the repo in an initial commit.2
$ git init
Initialized empty Git repository in /path/to/Map-Tube-Hannover/.git/
$ git add .
$ git commit -m "Initial import of Map::Tube::Hannover stub module files"
[main (root-commit) 7bd778e] Initial import of Map::Tube::Hannover stub module files
11 files changed, 380 insertions(+)
create mode 100644 .gitignore
create mode 100644 Changes
create mode 100644 MANIFEST.SKIP
create mode 100644 Makefile.PL
create mode 100644 README
create mode 100644 lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm
create mode 100644 t/00-load.t
create mode 100644 t/manifest.t
create mode 100644 t/pod-coverage.t
create mode 100644 t/pod.t
create mode 100644 xt/boilerplate.t
If you want to follow along with how I built things, the Git repo for this project is on GitHub.
Running all tests in the stub module
Personally, I love tests. They help reduce risk and (if the project has high test coverage) give me confidence that the code is doing what I expect it to do. They also help me be more fearless when refactoring a codebase. A good test suite can make for a wonderful development experience.
So, before we start implementing things, let’s build the project and run the
test suite so that we know that everything is working as we expect. Yes, I
expect the authors of
Module::Starter will have created everything
correctly, but it’s a good feeling to know that one is starting from a solid
foundation before changing anything.
To build the project, we create its
Makefile by running
Makefile.PL with
perl. Then we simply call
make test:
$ perl Makefile.PL
Generating a Unix-style Makefile
Writing Makefile for Map::Tube::Hannover
Writing MYMETA.yml and MYMETA.json
$ make test
cp lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm blib/lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm
PERL_DL_NONLAZY=1 "/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Command::MM" "-MTest::Harness" "-e" "undef *Test::Harness::Switches; test_harness(0, 'blib/lib', 'blib/arch')" t/*.t
t/00-load.t ....... 1/? # Testing Map::Tube::Hannover 0.01, Perl 5.038003, /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl
t/00-load.t ....... ok
t/manifest.t ...... skipped: Author tests not required for installation
t/pod-coverage.t .. skipped: Author tests not required for installation
t/pod.t ........... skipped: Author tests not required for installation
All tests successful.
Files=4, Tests=1, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.04 usr 0.01 sys + 0.34 cusr 0.03 csys = 0.42 CPU)
Result: PASS
Cool! The tests passed! Erm, ‘test’, I should say, as only one ran. That
test showed that the module can be loaded (this is what
t/00-load.t does).
However, some of our tests didn’t run because they’re only to be run by
module authors. To run these tests, we need to set the
RELEASE_TESTING
environment variable:
$ RELEASE_TESTING=1 make test
PERL_DL_NONLAZY=1 "/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Command::MM" "-MTest::Harness" "-e" "undef *Test::Harness::Switches; test_harness(0, 'blib/lib', 'blib/arch')" t/*.t
t/00-load.t ....... 1/? # Testing Map::Tube::Hannover 0.01, Perl 5.038003, /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl
t/00-load.t ....... ok
t/manifest.t ...... skipped: Test::CheckManifest 0.9 required
t/pod-coverage.t .. skipped: Test::Pod::Coverage 1.08 required for testing POD coverage
t/pod.t ........... skipped: Test::Pod 1.22 required for testing POD
All tests successful.
Files=4, Tests=1, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.02 usr 0.01 sys + 0.32 cusr 0.04 csys = 0.39 CPU)
Result: PASS
Hrm, the author tests were still skipped. We need to install some modules from CPAN to get everything running:
$ cpanm Test::CheckManifest Test::Pod::Coverage Test::Pod
This time the author tests run, but the
t/manifest.t test fails:
$ RELEASE_TESTING=1 make test
PERL_DL_NONLAZY=1 "/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Command::MM" "-MTest::Harness" "-e" "undef *Test::Harness::Switches; test_harness(0, 'blib/lib', 'blib/arch')" t/*.t
t/00-load.t ....... 1/? # Testing Map::Tube::Hannover 0.01, Perl 5.038003, /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl
t/00-load.t ....... ok
t/manifest.t ...... Bailout called. Further testing stopped: Cannot find a MANIFEST. Please check!
t/manifest.t ...... Dubious, test returned 255 (wstat 65280, 0xff00)
Failed 1/1 subtests
FAILED--Further testing stopped: Cannot find a MANIFEST. Please check!
make: *** [Makefile:851: test_dynamic] Error 255
Weird! I didn’t expect that.
It turns out that we’ve not created an initial
MANIFEST file. That’s easy
to fix, though. We only need to run
make with the
manifest target:
$ make manifest
"/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Manifest=mkmanifest" -e mkmanifest
Added to MANIFEST: Changes
Added to MANIFEST: lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm
Added to MANIFEST: Makefile.PL
Added to MANIFEST: MANIFEST
Added to MANIFEST: README
Added to MANIFEST: t/00-load.t
Added to MANIFEST: t/manifest.t
Added to MANIFEST: t/pod-coverage.t
Added to MANIFEST: t/pod.t
Added to MANIFEST: xt/boilerplate.t
So far, so good. Let’s see what the tests say now:
$ RELEASE_TESTING=1 make test
PERL_DL_NONLAZY=1 "/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Command::MM" "-MTest::Harness" "-e" "undef *Test::Harness::Switches; test_harness(0, 'blib/lib', 'blib/arch')" t/*.t
t/00-load.t ....... 1/? # Testing Map::Tube::Hannover 0.01, Perl 5.038003, /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl
t/00-load.t ....... ok
t/manifest.t ...... ok
t/pod-coverage.t .. ok
t/pod.t ........... ok
All tests successful.
Files=4, Tests=4, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.04 usr 0.00 sys + 0.41 cusr 0.05 csys = 0.50 CPU)
Result: PASS
That’s better!
You’ll note that although we’ve created some files not tracked by Git (e.g.
the
Makefile and
MANIFEST files), the working directory is still clean:
$ git status
On branch main
nothing to commit, working tree clean
This is because the
--ignores=git option passed to
module-starter
generates a
.gitignore file which ignores the
MANIFEST among other such
files. Nice!
Specifying test dependencies
Since we installed some modules as part of getting everything running, we
need to update our dependencies. These dependencies aren’t required to get
the module up and running. Nor are they strictly required to test
everything, because they’re tests for module authors, not for users of the
module. However, since we’re creating a module, we’re our own module
author, so it’s a good idea to set up the author tests. Thus, we need to
specify them as recommended test-stage prerequisites. Neil Bowers has a
good blog post about specifying dependencies for your CPAN
distribution
which describes things in more detail. For our case here, this boils down
to inserting the following code at the end of the
%WriteMakefileArgs hash
in
Makefile.PL:
# rest of %WriteMakefileArgs content
META_MERGE => {
"meta-spec" => { version => 2 },
prereqs => {
test => {
recommends => {
'Test::CheckManifest' => '0.9',
'Test::Pod::Coverage' => '1.08',
'Test::Pod' => '1.22',
},
},
},
},
Let’s try running the tests again to make sure that we haven’t broken anything:
$ RELEASE_TESTING=1 make test
Makefile out-of-date with respect to Makefile.PL
Cleaning current config before rebuilding Makefile...
make -f Makefile.old clean > /dev/null 2>&1
"/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" Makefile.PL
Checking if your kit is complete...
Looks good
Generating a Unix-style Makefile
Writing Makefile for Map::Tube::Hannover
Writing MYMETA.yml and MYMETA.json
==> Your Makefile has been rebuilt. <==
==> Please rerun the make command. <==
false
make: *** [Makefile:809: Makefile] Error 1
Oops, we forgot to rebuild the
Makefile. Let’s do that quickly:
$ perl Makefile.PL
Generating a Unix-style Makefile
Writing Makefile for Map::Tube::Hannover
Writing MYMETA.yml and MYMETA.json
Now the test suite runs and passes as we hope:
$ RELEASE_TESTING=1 make test
PERL_DL_NONLAZY=1 "/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Command::MM" "-MTest::Harness" "-e" "undef *Test::Harness::Switches; test_harness(0, 'blib/lib', 'blib/arch')" t/*.t
t/00-load.t ....... 1/? # Testing Map::Tube::Hannover 0.01, Perl 5.038003, /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl
t/00-load.t ....... ok
t/manifest.t ...... ok
t/pod-coverage.t .. ok
t/pod.t ........... ok
All tests successful.
Files=4, Tests=4, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.03 usr 0.01 sys + 0.42 cusr 0.05
csys = 0.51 CPU)
Result: PASS
Great! It’s time for another commit.
$ git commit -m "Add recommended test-stage dependencies" Makefile.PL
[main 819c069] Add recommended test-stage dependencies
1 file changed, 12 insertions(+)
Testing times
Now that we’re sure our test suite is working properly (and we’ve got a
clean working directory), we can start developing
Map::Tube::Hannover by
… adding another test! But where to start? Fortunately for us, the
Map::Tube docs mention a basic data validation
test as well as a
basic functional validation
test to ensure
that the input data makes sense and that basic map functionality is
available. That’s a nice starting point, so let’s do that.
Getting the basics right
Open your favourite editor and create a file called
t/map-tube-hannover.t
and fill it with this code:3
use strict;
use warnings;
use Test::More;
use Map::Tube::Hannover;
use Test::Map::Tube;
ok_map(Map::Tube::Hannover->new);
ok_map_functions(Map::Tube::Hannover->new);
done_testing();
Running the test suite (but avoiding the author tests for now), we find that things aren’t working.
$ make test
PERL_DL_NONLAZY=1 "/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Command::MM" "-MTest::Harness" "-e" "undef *Test::Harness::Switches; test_harness(0, 'blib/lib', 'blib/arch')" t/*.t
t/00-load.t ............ 1/? # Testing Map::Tube::Hannover 0.01, Perl 5.038003, /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl
t/00-load.t ............ ok
t/manifest.t ........... skipped: Author tests not required for installation
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Can't locate Test/Map/Tube.pm in @INC (you may need to install the Test::Map::Tube module) (@INC entries checked: /path/to/Map-Tube-Hannover/blib/lib /path/to/Map-Tube-Hannover/blib/arch /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/x86_64-linux /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3 /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/5.38.3/x86_64-linux /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/5.38.3 .) at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 7.
BEGIN failed--compilation aborted at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 7.
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Dubious, test returned 2 (wstat 512, 0x200)
No subtests run
t/pod-coverage.t ....... skipped: Author tests not required for installation
t/pod.t ................ skipped: Author tests not required for installation
Test Summary Report
-------------------
t/map-tube-hannover.t (Wstat: 512 (exited 2) Tests: 0 Failed: 0)
Non-zero exit status: 2
Parse errors: No plan found in TAP output
Files=5, Tests=1, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.04 usr 0.01 sys + 0.38 cusr 0.07 csys = 0.50 CPU)
Result: FAIL
Failed 1/5 test programs. 0/1 subtests failed.
make: *** [Makefile:851: test_dynamic] Error 255
This is completely ok: we expected that the tests wouldn’t pass. We’re
using the tests to help guide us as we slowly build the
Map::Tube::Hannover module.
The first error we have is:
Can't locate Test/Map/Tube.pm in @INC (you may need to install the Test::Map::Tube module)
As the message says, we can try to get further by installing
Test::Map::Tube:
$ cpanm Test::Map::Tube
This will install almost 90 distributions in a freshly-built Perl, so you
might want to go and have a walk or get an appropriate beverage while
cpanm does its thing.
Becoming more objective
Welcome
back! Now that the
next set of dependencies has been installed, we make a mental note to add
Test::Map::Tube to the list of required test dependencies in
Makefile.PL. Then we try running the tests again:
$ make test
PERL_DL_NONLAZY=1 "/home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl" "-MExtUtils::Command::MM" "-MTest::Harness" "-e" "undef *Test::Harness::Switches; test_harness(0, 'blib/lib', 'blib/arch')" t/*.t
t/00-load.t ............ 1/? # Testing Map::Tube::Hannover 0.01, Perl 5.038003, /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/bin/perl
t/00-load.t ............ ok
t/manifest.t ........... skipped: Author tests not required for installation
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Can't locate object method "new" via package "Map::Tube::Hannover" at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 9.
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Dubious, test returned 255 (wstat 65280, 0xff00)
No subtests run
t/pod-coverage.t ....... skipped: Author tests not required for installation
t/pod.t ................ skipped: Author tests not required for installation
Test Summary Report
-------------------
t/map-tube-hannover.t (Wstat: 65280 (exited 255) Tests: 0 Failed: 0)
Non-zero exit status: 255
Parse errors: No plan found in TAP output
Files=5, Tests=1, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.05 usr 0.00 sys + 0.67 cusr 0.08 csys = 0.80 CPU)
Result: FAIL
Failed 1/5 test programs. 0/1 subtests failed.
make: *** [Makefile:857: test_dynamic] Error 255
This time we’ve got a problem in the module we’re creating. There’s
something about a method
new not being available. If you have a look at
lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm, you’ll find that it’s filled with lots of docs,
but there’s almost no code. How do we solve this? Well, the hint is in the
error message above:
Can't locate object method "new"
If we see words like “object” and “method”, this means we’re dealing with
object orientation.4 Thus, we need to turn our package
into a class so that the failing test can call a
new method and hence
create an instance of the
Map::Tube::Hannover class. There are several
ways to create classes in Perl, so which one do we use? The hint is in the
first sentence of
Map::Tube’s
DESCRIPTION:
The core module defined as Role (Moo) to process the map data.
In other words, we need to use
Moo for
object orientation. This should have been installed along with
Test::Map::Tube, but just in case it wasn’t, you can install it with
cpanm:
$ cpanm Moo
To use
Moo to turn our package into a class, we only need to import it.
Open
lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm in your favourite editor and add the line
use Moo;
just after the
use warnings; statement.
We don’t really need to run the full test suite each time we’re developing
this code, so let’s use
prove on only the
t/map-tube-hannover.t test
file instead:
$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. # Not a Map::Tube object
# Failed test 'An object'
# at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm line 196.
# Looks like you failed 1 test of 1.
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. 1/?
# Failed test 'ok_map_data'
# at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 9.
Don't know how to access underlying map data at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/5.38.3/Test/Builder.pm line 374.
# Tests were run but no plan was declared and done_testing() was not seen.
# Looks like your test exited with 255 just after 1.
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Dubious, test returned 255 (wstat 65280, 0xff00)
Failed 1/1 subtests
Test Summary Report
-------------------
t/map-tube-hannover.t (Wstat: 65280 (exited 255) Tests: 1 Failed: 1)
Failed test: 1
Non-zero exit status: 255
Parse errors: No plan found in TAP output
Files=1, Tests=1, 1 wallclock secs ( 0.04 usr 0.00 sys + 0.36 cusr 0.02 csys = 0.42 CPU)
Result: FAIL
The tests still aren’t passing, but that’s ok, we’re getting somewhere. The important part here is:
# Not a Map::Tube object
Ok, so how do we make this into a
Map::Tube object? We use the
with
statement from
Moo, which
Composes one or more Moo::Role (or Role::Tiny) roles into the current class.
Add the following code under the
use Moo; statement we added earlier:
with 'Map::Tube';
Hasten JSON, bring a basin!
Running the test again will still fail, but this time we get a different error:5
$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. ERROR: Can't apply Map::Tube role, missing 'xml' or 'json'. at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Map/Tube.pm line 148.
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Dubious, test returned 255 (wstat 65280, 0xff00)
No subtests run
Test Summary Report
-------------------
t/map-tube-hannover.t (Wstat: 65280 (exited 255) Tests: 0 Failed: 0)
Non-zero exit status: 255
Parse errors: No plan found in TAP output
Files=1, Tests=0, 1 wallclock secs ( 0.03 usr 0.01 sys + 0.41 cusr 0.04 csys = 0.49 CPU)
Result: FAIL
The central issue is here:
Can't apply Map::Tube role, missing 'xml' or 'json'.
What does that mean?
We’ve arrived at the core of the problem we’re trying to solve: we now need to create the input map file describing the railway network. This file can be either XML or JSON formatted, hence why the error message mentions that there is missing XML or JSON.
To load the map file, we need to define either a
json() or
xml() method,
depending upon the format we’ve chosen. The map file defines the lines and
stations associated with our railway network and their connections.
Loading lazily
One pattern is to place the map file in a
share/ directory in the
project’s base directory and to load it lazily by defining the respective
json() or
xml() method with the
is option set to
lazy, i.e.
has json => (is => 'lazy');
or
has xml => (is => 'lazy');
Because this is “lazy”, we need to define the builder method as well, e.g. for JSON-formatted files:
sub _build_json { dist_file('Map-Tube-Hannover', 'hannover-map.json') }
or for XML-formatted files:
sub _build_xml { dist_file('Map-Tube-Hannover', 'hannover-map.xml') }
It’s also possible to do this in one step, which is the approach that I prefer and which we’ll discuss now.
Direct by default
Another pattern for loading
Map::Tube map files is to set the
default
option in the
json() or
xml() method, passing a
sub which returns the
file’s location. I found this to be a more direct approach and hence have
used this pattern here.
As mentioned above, one usually places this file in a directory called
share/ located in the project’s root directory. What’s not always clear
is how we should name this file or how we connect it to the
Map::Tube::<whatever> class. In the end, it doesn’t matter and one can
simply follow the pattern used in e.g.
Map::Tube::London, i.e. call
the file something like
<city-name>-map.json.
How to connect this file to the
Map::Tube::<whatever> class is described
in the
Map::Tube::Cookbook WORK WITH A MAP
documentation.
The trick is to create a getter called
json()6 which
returns the name of the input file. If you use the
share/ directory
pattern, you can use the
File::Share
module to get the location within the
dist easily.
Let’s implement this now. Create the
share/ directory and then create an
empty input map file by
touching it:
$ mkdir share
$ touch share/hannover-map.json
Now we import the
dist_file function from the
File::Share module by
adding the following code after the
use Moo; statement:7
use File::Share qw(dist_file);
Note that to be able to use this module, we’ll have to install it:
$ cpanm File::Share
We’ll also have to make another mental note to add this as a prerequisite in
our
Makefile.PL. We’ll get around to that later.
Further down the module, remove the stub
function1 and
function2
definitions that
module-starter created for us and replace them with the
recommended
json getter:
has json => (
is => 'ro',
default => sub {
return dist_file('Map-Tube-Hannover', 'hannover-map.json')
}
);
Slowly bringing data into form
Running the test file gives a new error! Yay!
$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Map::Tube::_init_map(): ERROR: Malformed Map Data (/path/to/Map-Tube-Hannover/share/hannover-map.json): malformed JSON string, neither array, object, number, string or atom, at character offset 1 (before "(end of string)")
(status: 126) file /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Map/Tube.pm on line 151
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Dubious, test returned 255 (wstat 65280, 0xff00)
No subtests run
Test Summary Report
-------------------
t/map-tube-hannover.t (Wstat: 65280 (exited 255) Tests: 0 Failed: 0)
Non-zero exit status: 255
Parse errors: No plan found in TAP output
Files=1, Tests=0, 1 wallclock secs ( 0.03 usr 0.00 sys + 0.44 cusr 0.02 csys = 0.49 CPU)
Result: FAIL
We seem to have malformed map data. That’s to be expected because the input file is empty.
Since it’s JSON, it’ll need some curly braces in it at the very least. Let’s add some to it and see what happens:
$ echo "{}" > share/hannover-map.json
$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Map::Tube::_validate_map_structure(): ERROR: Invalid line structure in map data. (status: 128) file /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Map/Tube.pm on line 151
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Dubious, test returned 255 (wstat 65280, 0xff00)
No subtests run
Test Summary Report
-------------------
t/map-tube-hannover.t (Wstat: 65280 (exited 255) Tests: 0 Failed: 0)
Non-zero exit status: 255
Parse errors: No plan found in TAP output
Files=1, Tests=0, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.03 usr 0.00 sys + 0.46 cusr 0.01 csys = 0.50 CPU)
Result: FAIL
Another different error! Nice. We don’t want to be crawling forward like
this all day, though. We need some real data in this file and with the
correct structure. Fortunately, both the
Map::Tube JSON
docs and the
Map::Tube::Cookbook formal requirements for
maps
describe this for us nicely.
Our basic structure will need a
name and a
lines object containing a
line array of all lines in our railway network. We’ll also need a
stations object containing a
station array of all stations in the
network and how they are connected to the lines. Phew! That was a
mouthful! How does that look in practice? Let’s implement it!
Open the map file (
share/hannover-map.json) in your favourite editor and
enter the following data structure:
{
"name" : "Hannover",
"lines" : {
"line" : [
{
"id" : "L1",
"name" : "Linie 1"
}
]
},
"stations" : {
"station" : [
{
"id" : "H1",
"name" : "Hauptbahnhof",
"line" : "L1",
"link" : "H1"
}
]
}
}
This creates a map called
Hannover, with one line (called
Linie 1) and
one station on that line (
Hauptbahnhof). The
link attribute must be
set, hence we’ve set it to point to the station itself. I expect this to
give an error because links should be between stations, not to themselves.
However, this is the smallest basic example that I could think of. The
station’s ID,
H1, that I’ve used here doesn’t represent
Hauptbahnhof 1
(as one could mistake it to mean) but means
Hannover 1 because this will
be the first station in the Hannover network.
Let’s see what the tests now tell us.
$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. # Line id L1 defined but serves only one station
# Failed test 'Hannover'
# at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm line 196.
# Station ID H1 links to itself
# Failed test 'Hannover'
# at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm line 196.
# Looks like you failed 2 tests of 14.
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. 1/?
# Failed test 'ok_map_data'
# at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 9.
Map::Tube::get_shortest_route(): ERROR: Missing Station Name. (status: 100) file /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Map/Tube.pm on line 193
# Failed test at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 10.
# got: 0
# expected: 1
# Looks like you failed 2 tests of 2.
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. Dubious, test returned 2 (wstat 512, 0x200)
Failed 2/2 subtests
Test Summary Report
-------------------
t/map-tube-hannover.t (Wstat: 512 (exited 2) Tests: 2 Failed: 2)
Failed tests: 1-2
Non-zero exit status: 2
Files=1, Tests=2, 1 wallclock secs ( 0.03 usr 0.01 sys + 0.46 cusr 0.07 csys = 0.57 CPU)
Result: FAIL
As I guessed, this still gives us an error. Even so, we’re getting somewhere. Focusing on the first error:
Line id L1 defined but serves only one station
we see we’ve been told that the line defined by the ID
L1 only serves one
station (true, it does, but that’s something we’ll change soon). We’ve also
been told that the station referred to by the ID
H1 links to itself,
Station ID H1 links to itself
which is what we already thought was dodgy. It’s nice that the basic validation test checks such things!
Ok, let’s add another station to see what happens. In our
share/hannover-map.json map file, we extend the network to include the
station
Langenhagen8 and we change the links so that the
stations connect to one another. The map file now looks like this:
{
"name" : "Hannover",
"lines" : {
"line" : [
{
"id" : "L1",
"name" : "Linie 1"
}
]
},
"stations" : {
"station" : [
{
"id" : "H1",
"name" : "Hauptbahnhof",
"line" : "L1",
"link" : "H2"
},
{
"id" : "H2",
"name" : "Langenhagen",
"line" : "L1",
"link" : "H1"
}
]
}
}
A note for anyone familiar with Hannover and its tram system: yes, the stations Hauptbahnhof and Langenhagen are on the same line (Linie 1), however, they are not directly linked to one another. Langenhagen is the final station along that line heading northwards; Hauptbahnhof is effectively the middle of the entire network. We’ll flesh out a more full version of the network as we go along.
Running the tests this time gives:
$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t
t/map-tube-hannover.t .. ok
All tests successful.
Files=1, Tests=1, 1 wallclock secs ( 0.03 usr 0.01 sys + 0.50 cusr 0.02 csys = 0.56 CPU)
Result: PASS
Success!! Go and have a bit of a dance! You’ve created your first
functional
Map::Tube map! :tada:
Now things get interesting. We can start adding new lines and stations and
start linking them together. Then we can see how to use
Map::Tube::Hannover to find routes between stations and even show a graph
of the railway network.
Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves though. Let’s stay calm and focused and take things one step at a time.
Staying committed
But first, we’ve got some unfinished business. We’ve added some modules as
dependencies, so we need to ensure that our
Makefile.PL includes them and
commit that change. We also need to add our first iteration of the map file
to the Git repository as well as the code which integrates it into the
Map::Tube framework and its test. To work!
If you remember correctly, the first module we added was
Test::Map::Tube.
We need to add this to the
TEST_REQUIRES key in the
%WriteMakefileArgs
hash. Open
Makefile.PL and extend
TEST_REQUIRES to look like this:
TEST_REQUIRES => {
'Test::More' => '0',
'Test::Map::Tube' => '0',
},
Note that the
Test::More requirement was already present. We’ve specified
the version number for
Test::Map::Tube to be
'0' because this will give
us the latest version.
The remaining dependencies are “prerequisite Perl modules”, hence we need to
set the
PREREQ_PM hash key in
%WriteMakefileArgs. Change the initial
value from
PREREQ_PM => {
#'ABC' => '1.6',
#'Foo::Bar::Module' => '5.0401',
},
to
PREREQ_PM => {
'File::Share' => '0',
'Map::Tube' => '0',
'Moo' => '0',
},
where we’ve again chosen to select the most recent versions of the
respective modules by setting their version number to
'0'. Technically,
we don’t need to add the
Map::Tube dependency because it’s pulled in by
Test::Map::Tube. Still, it’s a good idea to add this dependency
explicitly as this ends up in the project metadata, informing your users and
any tools such as MetaCPAN,
CPANTS and CPAN
testers what is required to build and run the
module. Also, I’ve listed the prerequisites alphabetically so that it’s
easier to find and update this list in the future.
Looking at the diff for these changes, you should see something like this:
$ git diff Makefile.PL
diff --git a/Makefile.PL b/Makefile.PL
index b889368..22afd9a 100644
--- a/Makefile.PL
+++ b/Makefile.PL
@@ -14,11 +14,13 @@ my %WriteMakefileArgs = (
'ExtUtils::MakeMaker' => '0',
},
TEST_REQUIRES => {
- 'Test::More' => '0',
+ 'Test::More' => '0',
+ 'Test::Map::Tube' => '0',
},
PREREQ_PM => {
- #'ABC' => '1.6',
- #'Foo::Bar::Module' => '5.0401',
+ 'File::Share' => '0',
+ 'Map::Tube' => '0',
+ 'Moo' => '0',
},
dist => { COMPRESS => 'gzip -9f', SUFFIX => 'gz', },
clean => { FILES => 'Map-Tube-Hannover-*' },
Let’s commit that change:
$ git commit -m "Add base and test deps for first working example" Makefile.PL
[main e4e6f93] Add base and test deps for first working example
1 file changed, 5 insertions(+), 3 deletions(-)
The remaining changes are all interrelated. The change to import the
relevant third-party modules into our main module, the addition of the input
map file, the code which links this to
Map::Tube, as well as the test
file, are all sufficiently related that it makes sense to bundle all these
changes into a single commit.9
$ git add t/map-tube-hannover.t share/hannover-map.json lib/Map/Tube/Hannover.pm
$ git commit -m "
> Add initial minimal working map input file
>
> This is a first-cut implementation of the railway network for Hannover.
> Note that this is *not* intended to reflect the real-world situation just yet.
> I've chosen to use station names here which make the initial validation tests
> pass and which vaguely reflect the nature of the network itself. Both
> stations do exist on Linie 1, however are separated by several other stations
> in reality. Since the validation tests pass, we know that things are wired
> up to the Map::Tube framework properly."
[main fb94aab] Add initial minimal working map input file
Date: Sun Mar 30 20:02:06 2025 +0200
4 files changed, 55 insertions(+), 14 deletions(-)
create mode 100644 share/hannover-map.json
create mode 100644 t/map-tube-hannover.t
create mode 100644 t/map-tube-hannover.t
Note that you should not enter the greater-than signs at the beginning of
each line of the commit message entered above. These are the line
continuation markers shown by the shell. In other words, if you’re
following along and want to enter the commit message shown above, you will
need to remove the
> (including the space) from the text.
Wrapping up
That should do for today! We got a lot done! We created a new module from
scratch and then used test-driven development to create the fundamental
structure for
Map::Tube::Hannover while also creating the most basic
Map::Tube map file we could.
In the second post in the series, we’ll carefully extend the network to create a full line and then create a graph of the stations. Until then!
- For the examples here, I used Perl 5.38.3. [return]
Anyone who knows me knows that I despise inline commit messages made with[return]
git commit -m "". So why am I using them here? Well, I want to keep the discussion moving and I feel that describing the full commit message entering process would disturb the flow too much. My advice: in real life, describe the “what” of the change in the commit message’s subject line and the “why” in the body. Taking the time to write a good commit message (explaining the “why” of the change) will save you and your colleagues sooo much time and pain in the future!
Note that the example code in the
Map::Tubedocumentation doesn’t specify an explicit test plan, nor does it end the tests with
done_testing(). Consequently, you’ll find that the tests will fail with the error:
Tests were run but no plan was declared and done_testing() was not seen.
This is why I’ve added[return]
done_testing();to the test code I present here.
- This sentence was brought to you by Captain Obvious. [return]
- Image credits: Agent-X comics [return]
This assumes that the file is JSON-formatted. If you create an XML-formatted input file then you’ll need to create a getter called[return]
xml().
Why only import the[return]
dist_file()function and not use the ‘:all’ option as mentioned in the
File::Sharedocumentation? Well, we don’t need all the functions, so don’t import them. See also
perlimports.
- At the northern end of Linie 1 in the real tram network. [return]
I can see where one might want to commit on an even finer-grained scale. For instance, one could split the commits up like so: - Import the third-party modules into the main module file. - Remove the stub functions. - Add the test file, the input map file and the
json()getter.
Such decisions are a matter of taste and in this case, I think the commit I’ve made is sufficiently atomic for our purposes.[return]
