Building Map::Tube::<*> maps, a HOWTO: alternative connections

In the previous post, we created a network close enough to reality so that finding routes between stations was possible and sufficiently interesting. In this final post in the series, we’re going to see how to handle indirect connections between stations.

Alternative connections

Not all stations in the Hannover tram network are directly connected. A good example is the line Linie 10 , which starts at the bus station next to the main train station and has the station name Hauptbahnhof/ZOB . As its name suggests, this station is associated with the station Hauptbahnhof . Although they’re very close to one another, they’re not connected directly. You have to cross a road to get to Hauptbahnhof from the Hauptbahnhof/ZOB tram stop. A routing framework such as Map::Tube should allow such indirect connections, thus joining Linie 10 to the rest of the network.

So how do we connect such indirectly connected stations? Map::Tube has a solution: the other_link attribute.

Planning a path

To see this attribute in action, let’s add the line Linie 10 to the network and connect Hauptbahnhof to Hauptbahnhof/ZOB with an other_link . Then we can try creating a route from Ahlem (at the end of Linie 10 ) to Misburg (at the end of Linie 7 ) and see if our new connection type works as we expect. Let’s get cracking!

Here’s the planned list of stations, IDs and links:

Station ID Links Ahlem H15 H16 Leinaustraße H16 H15, H17 Hauptbahnhof/ZOB H17 H16

Ahlem is the westernmost station, hence it’s the “first” station along Linie 10 . Therefore, it gets the next logical ID carrying on from where we left off in the map file.

Letting the tests lead the way

As we’ve done before, we drive these changes by leaning on our test suite. We want to have four lines in the network now, hence we update our number of lines test like so:

my $num_lines = scalar @{$hannover -> get_lines}; is( $num_lines, 4 , "Number of lines in network correct" );

We can test that we’ve added the line and its stations correctly by checking for the expected route. Our routes tests are now:

my @routes = ( "Route 1|Langenhagen|Sarstedt|Langenhagen,Kabelkamp,Hauptbahnhof,Kroepcke,Laatzen,Sarstedt" , "Route 4|Garbsen|Roderbruch|Garbsen,Laukerthof,Kroepcke,Kantplatz,Roderbruch" , "Route 7|Wettbergen|Misburg|Wettbergen,Allerweg,Kroepcke,Hauptbahnhof,Vier Grenzen,Misburg" , "Route 10|Ahlem|Hauptbahnhof/ZOB|Ahlem,Leinaustraße,Hauptbahnhof/ZOB" , ); ok_map_routes($hannover, \ @routes);

where we’ve added the expected list of stations for Linie 10 to the end of the @routes list.

Let’s make sure the tests fail as expected:

$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t t/map-tube-hannover.t .. 1/? # Failed test 'Number of lines in network correct' # at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 15. # got: '3' # expected: '4'

Yup, that looks good. We expect four lines but only have three. Let’s add the line to our maps file now:

{ "id" : "L10" , "name" : "Linie 10" , "color" : "PaleGreen" }

where I’ve guessed that the line colour used in the Üstra “Netzplan U” is pale green.

A line takes shape

Re-running the tests, we have:

$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t t/map-tube-hannover.t .. # Line id L10 consists of 0 separate components # Failed test 'Hannover' # at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm line 196. # Line id L10 defined but serves no stations (not even as other_link) # Failed test 'Hannover' # at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm line 196. # Looks like you failed 2 tests of 14.

Again, we expected this as this line doesn’t have any stations yet. Let’s add them to the map file.

{ "id" : "H15" , "name" : "Ahlem" , "line" : "L10" , "link" : "H16" } , { "id" : "H16" , "name" : "Leinaustraße" , "line" : "L10" , "link" : "H15,H17" } , { "id" : "H17" , "name" : "Hauptbahnhof/ZOB" , "line" : "L10" , "link" : "H16" }

This time, we expect the tests to tell us that this line isn’t connected to the network. Sure enough:

$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t t/map-tube-hannover.t .. # Map has 2 separate components; e.g., stations with ids H1, H15 # Failed test 'Hannover' # at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm line 196. # Looks like you failed 1 test of 14.

The error message

Map has 2 separate components; e.g., stations with ids H1, H15

means that the line isn’t connected to any of the other lines already present because the map contains separate components.

Consider the alternative

To fix this, let’s change the entry for Hauptbahnhof/ZOB to use the other_link attribute and see if that helps:

{ "id" : "H17" , "name" : "Hauptbahnhof/ZOB" , "line" : "L10" , "link" : "H16" , "other_link" : "Street:H3" }

Oddly, the tests still raise an error:

$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t t/map-tube-hannover.t .. # Map has 2 separate components; e.g., stations with ids H1, H15 # Failed test 'Hannover' # at /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm line 196. t/map-tube-hannover.t .. 1/? # Looks like you failed 1 test of 14. # Failed test 'ok_map_data' # at t/map-tube-hannover.t line 11.

Oh, that’s right! We’ve only linked Hauptbahnhof/ZOB to Hauptbahnhof ; we need to add the other_link in the other direction as well. We could have debugged this situation by running bin/map2image.pl and inspecting the generated image. Yet we’ve seen this issue before and can call on experience instead.

We can fix the problem by updating the entry for Hauptbahnhof like so:

{ "id" : "H3" , "name" : "Hauptbahnhof" , "line" : "L1,L7" , "link" : "H2,H8,H12" , "other_link" : "Street:H17" } ,

Now the tests still fail, even though we thought we’d fixed everything:

$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t t/map-tube-hannover.t .. 1/? Map::Tube::get_node_by_name () : ERROR: Invalid Station Name [ Leinaustraße ] . ( status: 101 ) file /home/cochrane/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Test/Map/Tube.pm on line 1434 # Tests were run but no plan was declared and done_testing() was not seen.

What’s going wrong?

Oh, yeah, the sharp-s (ß) character messes with the routing tests as we saw in the previous article in the series.

Let’s replace ß with the equivalent “double-s” for the Leinaustraße station. First in the map file:

{ "id" : "H16" , "name" : "Leinaustrasse" , "line" : "L10" , "link" : "H15,H17" } ,

and then in the routes tests:

my @routes = ( "Route 1|Langenhagen|Sarstedt|Langenhagen,Kabelkamp,Hauptbahnhof,Kroepcke,Laatzen,Sarstedt" , "Route 4|Garbsen|Roderbruch|Garbsen,Laukerthof,Kroepcke,Kantplatz,Roderbruch" , "Route 7|Wettbergen|Misburg|Wettbergen,Allerweg,Kroepcke,Hauptbahnhof,Vier Grenzen,Misburg" , "Route 10|Ahlem|Hauptbahnhof/ZOB|Ahlem,Leinaustrasse,Hauptbahnhof/ZOB" , ); ok_map_routes($hannover, \ @routes);

How did we do?

$ prove -lr t/map-tube-hannover.t t/map-tube-hannover.t .. ok All tests successful. Files = 1, Tests = 4, 0 wallclock secs ( 0.03 usr 0.00 sys + 0.55 cusr 0.05 csys = 0.63 CPU ) Result: PASS

Success! 🎉

A view from the top

We’ve reached the end of the development phase of the HOWTO. At this point, the complete test file ( t/map-tube-hannover.t ) looks like this:

use strict; use warnings; use Test::More; use Map::Tube::Hannover; use Test::Map::Tube; my $hannover = Map::Tube::Hannover -> new ; ok_map($hannover); ok_map_functions($hannover); my $num_lines = scalar @{$hannover -> get_lines}; is( $num_lines, 4 , "Number of lines in network correct" ); my @routes = ( "Route 1|Langenhagen|Sarstedt|Langenhagen,Kabelkamp,Hauptbahnhof,Kroepcke,Laatzen,Sarstedt" , "Route 4|Garbsen|Roderbruch|Garbsen,Laukerthof,Kroepcke,Kantplatz,Roderbruch" , "Route 7|Wettbergen|Misburg|Wettbergen,Allerweg,Kroepcke,Hauptbahnhof,Vier Grenzen,Misburg" , "Route 10|Ahlem|Hauptbahnhof/ZOB|Ahlem,Leinaustrasse,Hauptbahnhof/ZOB" , ); ok_map_routes($hannover, \ @routes); done_testing();

with the other Perl files remaining unchanged.

The full JSON content of the map file is too long to display here, but if you’re interested, you can see it in the Git repository accompanying this article series.

To get a feeling for what the network looks like, try running bin/map2image.pl . Doing so, you’ll find a network graph similar to this:

Although the graph doesn’t highlight the indirect link, it does show the connectivity in the entire map and gives us a high-level view of what we’ve achieved.

Taking the indirect route

With our latest map changes in hand, we can find our way from Ahlem to Misburg :

$ perl bin/get_route.pl Ahlem Misburg Ahlem ( Linie 10 ) , Leinaustrasse ( Linie 10 ) , Hauptbahnhof/ZOB ( Linie 10, Street ) , Hauptbahnhof ( Linie 1, Linie 7, Street ) , Vier Grenzen ( Linie 7 ) , Misburg ( Linie 7 )

Wicked! It worked! And it got the connection from Hauptbahnhof/ZOB to Hauptbahnhof right. Nice!

We can also plan more complex routes, such as travelling from Ahlem to Roderbruch :

$ perl bin/get_route.pl Ahlem Roderbruch Ahlem ( Linie 10 ) , Leinaustrasse ( Linie 10 ) , Hauptbahnhof/ZOB ( Linie 10, Street ) , Hauptbahnhof ( Linie 1, Linie 7, Street ) , Kroepcke ( Linie 1, Linie 4, Linie 7 ) , Kantplatz ( Linie 4 ) , Roderbruch ( Linie 4 )

Looking closely, we find that we have to change at Hauptbahnhof and then again at Kroepcke to reach our destination. Comparing this with the Üstra “Netzplan U” we can see (for the simpler map created here) that this matches reality. Brilliant!

Let’s commit that change and give ourselves a pat on the back for a job well done!

$ git ci share/hannover-map.json t/map-tube-hannover.t -m "Add Linie 10 to network > > The most interesting part about this change is the use of other_link > to ensure that Hauptbahnhof/ZOB and Hauptbahnhof are connected to one > another and hence Linie 10 is connected to the rest of the network > and routes can be found from Linie 10 to other lines." [ main bc34daa ] Add Linie 10 to network 2 files changed, 29 insertions ( + ) , 3 deletions ( - )

Here, at the end of all things

Welcome to the end of the article series! Thanks for staying until the end. 🙂

Wow, that was quite a lot of work! But it was fun, and we learned a lot along the way. For instance, we’ve learned:

This discussion has hopefully given you the tools you need to create your own Map::Tube map. There’s so much more you can do with Map::Tube , so it’s a good idea to spend some time browsing the documentation. Therein you will find many nuggets of information and hints for ideas of things to play with.

I wish you the best of luck and have fun!