Analysing FIT data with Perl: basic beginnings

FIT files record the activities of people using devices such as sports watches and bike head units. Platforms such as Strava and Zwift understand this now quasi-standard format. So does Perl! Here I discuss how to parse FIT files and calculate some basic statistics from the extracted data.

Gotta love that data

I love data. Geographical data, time series data, simulation data, whatever. Whenever I get my hands on a new dataset, I like to have a look at it and visualise it. This way I can get a feel for what’s available and to see what kind of information I can extract from the long lists of numbers. I guess this comes with having worked in science for so long: there’s always some interesting dataset to look at and analyse and try to understand.

I began collecting lots of data recently when I started riding my bike more. Bike head units can save all sorts of information about one’s ride. There are standard parameters such as time, position, altitude, temperature, and speed. If you have extra sensors then you can also measure power output, heart rate, and cadence. This is a wealth of information just waiting to be played with!

I’ve also recently started using Zwift and there I can get even more data than on my road bike. Now I can get power and cadence data along with the rest of the various aspects of a normal training ride.

My head unit is from Garmin and thus saves ride data in their standard FIT format. Zwift also allows you to save ride data in FIT format, so you don’t have to deal with multiple formats when reading and analysing ride data. FIT files can also be uploaded to Strava where you can track all the riding you’re doing in one location.

But what if you don’t want to use an online service to look at your ride data? What if you want to do this yourself, using your own tools? That’s what I’m going to talk about here: reading ride data from FIT files and analysing the resulting information.

Because I like Perl, I wondered if there are any modules available to read FIT files. It turns out that there are two: Geo::FIT and Parser::FIT . I chose to use Geo::FIT because Parser::FIT is still in alpha status. Also, Geo::FIT is quite mature with its last release in 2024, so it is still up-to-date.

The FIT format

The Garmin developer site explains all the gory details of the FIT format. The developer docs give a good high-level overview of what the format is for:

The Flexible and Interoperable Data Transfer (FIT) protocol is a format designed specifically for the storing and sharing of data that originates from sport, fitness and health devices. It is specifically designed to be compact, interoperable and extensible.

A FIT file has a well-defined structure and contains a series of records of different types. There are definition messages which describe the data appearing in the file. There are also data messages which contain the data fields storing a ride’s various parameters. Header fields contain such things as CRC information which one can use to check a file’s integrity.

Getting the prerequisites ready

As noted above, to extract the data, I’m going to use the Geo::FIT module. It’s based on the Garmin::Fit module originally by Kiyokazu Suto and later expanded upon by Matjaz Rihtar. Unfortunately, neither was ever released to CPAN. The latest releases of the Garmin::FIT code (either version) were in 2017. In contrast, Geo::FIT ’s most recent release is from 2024-07-13 and it’s available on CPAN, making it easy to install. It’s great to see that someone has taken on the mantle of maintaining this codebase!

To install Geo::FIT , we’ll use cpanm :

$ cpanm Geo::FIT

Now we’re ready to start parsing FIT files and extracting their data.

Extracting data: a simple example

As mentioned earlier, FIT files store event data in data messages. Each event has various fields, depending upon the kind of device (e.g. watch or head unit) used to record the activity. More fields are possible if other peripherals are attached to the main device (e.g. power meter or heart rate monitor). We wish to extract all available event data.

To extract (and if we want to, process) the event data, Geo::FIT requires that we define a callback function and register it. Geo::FIT calls this function each time it detects a data message, allowing us to process the file in small bites as a stream of data rather than one giant blob.

Simple beginnings

A simple example should explain the process. I’m going to adapt the example mentioned in the module’s synopsis. Here’s the code (which I’ve put into a file called geo-fit-basic-data-extraction.pl ):

1 use strict; 2 use warnings; 3 4 use Geo::FIT; 5 6 my $fit = Geo::FIT -> new (); 7 $fit -> file( "2025-05-08-07-58-33.fit" ); 8 $fit -> open or die $fit -> error; 9 10 my $record_callback = sub { 11 my ($self, $descriptor, $values) = @_; 12 my $time = $self -> field_value( 'timestamp' , $descriptor, $values ); 13 my $lat = $self -> field_value( 'position_lat' , $descriptor, $values ); 14 my $lon = $self -> field_value( 'position_long' , $descriptor, $values ); 15 print "Time was: " , join( "\t" , $time, $lat, $lon), "

" 16 }; 17 18 $fit -> data_message_callback_by_name( 'record' , $record_callback ) or die $fit -> error; 19 20 my @header_things = $fit -> fetch_header; 21 22 1 while ( $fit -> fetch ); 23 24 $fit -> close;

The only changes I’ve made from the original example code have been to include the strict and warnings strictures on lines 1 and 2, and to replace the $fname variable with the name of a FIT file exported from one of my recent Zwift rides (line 7).

After having imported the module (line 4), we instantiate a Geo::FIT object (line 6). We then tell Geo::FIT the name of the file to process by calling the file() method on line 7. This method returns the name of the file if it’s called without an argument. We open the file on line 8 and barf with an error if anything went wrong.

Lines 10-16 define the callback function, which must accept the given argument list. Within the callback, the field_value() method extracts the value with the given field name from the FIT data message (lines 12-14). I’ll talk about how to find out what field names are available later. In this example, we extract the timestamp as well as the latitude and longitude of where the event happened. Considering that Garmin is a company that has focused on GPS sensors, it makes sense that such data is the minimum we would expect to find in a FIT file.

On line 18 we register the callback with the Geo::FIT object. We tell it that the callback should be run whenever Geo::FIT sees a data message with the name record . Again, the code barfs with an error if anything goes wrong.

The next line (line 20) looks innocuous but is actually necessary. The fetch_header() method must be called before we can fetch any data from the FIT file. Calling this method also returns header information, part of which we can use to check the file integrity. This is something we might want to use in a robust application as opposed to a simple script such as that here.

The main action takes place on line 22. We read each data message from the FIT file and–if it’s a data message with the name record –process it with our callback.

At the end (line 24), we’re good little developers and close the file.

Running this code, you’ll see lots of output whiz past. It’ll look something like this:

$ perl geo-fit-basic-data-extraction.pl <snip> Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:10Z -11.6379448 deg 166.9560685 deg Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:11Z -11.6379450 deg 166.9560904 deg Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:12Z -11.6379451 deg 166.9561073 deg Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:13Z -11.6379452 deg 166.9561185 deg Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:14Z -11.6379452 deg 166.9561232 deg Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:15Z -11.6379452 deg 166.9561233 deg Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:16Z -11.6379452 deg 166.9561233 deg Time was: 2025-05-08T06:53:17Z -11.6379452 deg 166.9561233 deg

This tells us that, at the end of my ride on Zwift, I was at a position of roughly 11°S, 167°E shortly before 07:00 UTC on the 8th of May 2025. Because Zwift has virtual worlds, this position tells little of my actual physical location at the time. Hint: my spare room (where I was riding my indoor trainer) isn’t located at this position. 😉

Getting a feel for the fields

We want to get serious, though, and not only extract position and timestamp data. There’s more in there to discover! So how do we find out what fields are available? For this task, we need to use the fields_list() method.

To extract the list of available field names, I wrote the following script, which I called geo-fit-find-field-names.pl :

1 use strict; 2 use warnings; 3 4 use Geo::FIT; 5 use Scalar::Util qw(reftype) ; 6 7 my $fit = Geo::FIT -> new (); 8 $fit -> file( "2025-05-08-07-58-33.fit" ); 9 $fit -> open or die $fit -> error; 10 11 my $record_callback = sub { 12 my ($self, $descriptor, $values) = @_; 13 my @all_field_names = $self -> fields_list($descriptor); 14 15 return \ @all_field_names; 16 }; 17 18 $fit -> data_message_callback_by_name( 'record' , $record_callback ) or die $fit -> error; 19 20 my @header_things = $fit -> fetch_header; 21 22 my $found_field_names = 0 ; 23 do { 24 my $field_names = $fit -> fetch; 25 my $reftype = reftype $field_names; 26 if (defined $reftype && $reftype eq 'ARRAY' ) { 27 print "Number of field names found: " , scalar @{$field_names}, "

" ; 28 29 while ( my @next_field_names = splice @{$field_names}, 0 , 5 ) { 30 my $joined_field_names = join ", " , @next_field_names; 31 print $joined_field_names, "

" ; 32 } 33 $found_field_names = 1 ; 34 } 35 } while ( ! $found_field_names ); 36 37 $fit -> close;

This script extracts and prints the field names from the first data message it finds. Here, I’ve changed the callback (lines 11-16) to only return the list of all available field names by calling the fields_list() method. We return the list of field names as an array reference (line 15). While this particular change to the callback (in comparison to geo-fit-basic-data-extraction.pl , above) will do the job, it’s not very user-friendly. It will print the field names for all data messages in the FIT file, which is a lot. The list of all available field names would be repeated thousands of times! So, I changed the while loop to a do-while loop (lines 23-35), exiting as soon as the callback finds a data message containing field names.

To actually grab the field name data, I had to get a bit tricky. This is because fetch() returns different values depending upon whether the callback was called. For instance, when the callback isn’t called, the return value is 1 on success or undef . If the callback function is called, fetch() returns the callback’s return value, which in our case is the array reference to the list of field names. Hence, I’ve assigned the return value to a variable, $field_names (line 24). To ensure that we’re only processing data returned when the callback is run, we check that $field_names is defined and has a reference type of ARRAY (line 26). This we do with the help of the reftype function from Scalar::Util (line 25).

It turns out that there are 49 field names available (line 27). To format the output more nicely I splice d the array, extracting five elements at a time (line 29) and printing them as a comma-separated string (lines 30 and 31). I adapted the while (splice) pattern from the example in the Perl documentation for splice . Note that I could have printed the field names from within the callback. It doesn’t make much of a difference if we return data from the callback first before processing it or doing the processing within the callback. In this case, I chose to do the former.

Running the script gives the following output:

$ perl geo-fit-find-field-names.pl Use of uninitialized value $emsg in string ne at /home/vagrant/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Geo/FIT.pm line 7934. Use of uninitialized value $emsg in string ne at /home/vagrant/perl5/perlbrew/perls/perl-5.38.3/lib/site_perl/5.38.3/Geo/FIT.pm line 7992. Number of field names found: 49 timestamp, position_lat, position_long, distance, time_from_course total_cycles, accumulated_power, enhanced_speed, enhanced_altitude, altitude speed, power, grade, compressed_accumulated_power, vertical_speed calories, vertical_oscillation, stance_time_percent, stance_time, ball_speed cadence256, total_hemoglobin_conc, total_hemoglobin_conc_min, total_hemoglobin_conc_max, saturated_hemoglobin_percent saturated_hemoglobin_percent_min, saturated_hemoglobin_percent_max, heart_rate, cadence, compressed_speed_distance resistance, cycle_length, temperature, speed_1s, cycles left_right_balance, gps_accuracy, activity_type, left_torque_effectiveness, right_torque_effectiveness left_pedal_smoothness, right_pedal_smoothness, combined_pedal_smoothness, time128, stroke_type zone, fractional_cadence, device_index, 1_6_target_power

Note that the uninitialized value warnings are from Geo::FIT . Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s causing them. They appear whenever we fetch data from the FIT file. From now on, I’ll omit these warnings from program output in this article.

As you can see, there’s potentially a lot of information one can obtain from FIT files. I say “potentially” here because not all these fields contain valid data, as we’ll see soon. I was quite surprised at the level of detail. For instance, there are various pedal smoothness values, stroke type, and torque effectiveness parameters. Also, there’s haemoglobin information, which I guess is something one can collect given the appropriate peripheral device. What things like enhanced speed and compressed accumulated power mean, I’ve got no idea. For me, the interesting parameters are: timestamp , position_lat , position_long , distance , altitude , speed , power , calories , heart_rate , and cadence . We’ll get around to extracting and looking at these values soon.

Event data: a first impression

Let’s see what values are present in each of the fields. To do this, we’ll change the callback to collect the values in a hash with the field names as the hash keys. Then we’ll return the hash from the callback. Here’s the script I came up with (I called it geo-fit-show-single-values.pl ):

1 use strict; 2 use warnings; 3 4 use Geo::FIT; 5 use Scalar::Util qw(reftype) ; 6 7 my $fit = Geo::FIT -> new (); 8 $fit -> file( "2025-05-08-07-58-33.fit" ); 9 $fit -> open or die $fit -> error; 10 11 my $record_callback = sub { 12 my ($self, $descriptor, $values) = @_; 13 my @all_field_names = $self -> fields_list($descriptor); 14 15 my %event_data; 16 for my $field_name (@all_field_names) { 17 my $field_value = $self -> field_value($field_name, $descriptor, $values); 18 $event_data{$field_name} = $field_value; 19 } 20 21 return \ %event_data; 22 }; 23 24 $fit -> data_message_callback_by_name( 'record' , $record_callback ) or die $fit -> error; 25 26 my @header_things = $fit -> fetch_header; 27 28 my $found_event_data = 0 ; 29 do { 30 my $event_data = $fit -> fetch; 31 my $reftype = reftype $event_data; 32 if (defined $reftype && $reftype eq 'HASH' && defined %$event_data{ 'timestamp' }) { 33 for my $key ( sort keys %$event_data ) { 34 print "$key = " , $event_data -> {$key}, "

" ; 35 } 36 $found_event_data = 1 ; 37 } 38 } while ( ! $found_event_data ); 39 40 $fit -> close;

The main changes here (in comparison to the previous script) involve collecting the data into a hash (lines 15-19) and later, after fetching the event data, printing it (lines 32-35).

To collect data from an individual event, we first find out what the available fields are (line 13). Then we loop over each field name (line 16), extracting the values via the field_value() method (line 17). To pass the data outside the callback, we store the value in the %event_data hash using the field name as a key (line 18). Finally, we return the event data as a hash ref (line 21).

When printing the key and value information, we again only want to print the first event that we come across. Hence we use a do-while loop and exit as soon as we’ve found appropriate event data (line 38).

Making sure that we’re only printing relevant event data is again a bit tricky. Not only do we need to make sure that the callback has returned a reference type, but we also need to check that it’s a hash. Plus, we have an extra check to make sure that we’re getting time series data by looking for the presence of the timestamp key (line 32). Without the timestamp key check, we receive data messages unrelated to the ride activity, which we obviously don’t want.

Running this new script gives this output:

$ perl geo-fit-show-single-values.pl 1_6_target_power = 0 accumulated_power = 4294967295 activity_type = 255 altitude = 4.6 m ball_speed = 65535 cadence = 84 rpm cadence256 = 65535 calories = 65535 combined_pedal_smoothness = 255 compressed_accumulated_power = 65535 compressed_speed_distance = 255 cycle_length = 255 cycles = 255 device_index = 255 distance = 0.56 m enhanced_altitude = 4294967295 enhanced_speed = 4294967295 fractional_cadence = 255 gps_accuracy = 255 grade = 32767 heart_rate = 115 bpm left_pedal_smoothness = 255 left_right_balance = 255 left_torque_effectiveness = 255 position_lat = -11.6387709 deg position_long = 166.9487493 deg power = 188 watts resistance = 255 right_pedal_smoothness = 255 right_torque_effectiveness = 255 saturated_hemoglobin_percent = 65535 saturated_hemoglobin_percent_max = 65535 saturated_hemoglobin_percent_min = 65535 speed = 1.339 m/s speed_1s = 255 stance_time = 65535 stance_time_percent = 65535 stroke_type = 255 temperature = 127 time128 = 255 time_from_course = 2147483647 timestamp = 2025-05-08T05:58:45Z total_cycles = 4294967295 total_hemoglobin_conc = 65535 total_hemoglobin_conc_max = 65535 total_hemoglobin_conc_min = 65535 vertical_oscillation = 65535 vertical_speed = 32767 zone = 255

That’s quite a list!

What’s immediately obvious (at least, to me) is that many of the values look like maximum integer range values. For instance, activity_type = 255 suggests that this value ranges from 0 to 255, implying that it’s an 8-bit integer. Also, the numbers 65535 and 4294967295 are the maximum values of 16-bit and 32-bit integers, respectively. This “smells” of dummy values being used to fill the available keys with something other than 0. Thus, I get the feeling that we can ignore such values.

Further, most of the values that aren’t only an integer have units attached. For instance, the speed is given as 1.339 m/s and the latitude coordinate as -11.6387709 deg . Note the units associated with these values. The only value without a unit–yet is still a sensible value–is timestamp . This makes sense, as a timestamp doesn’t have a unit.

This is the next part of the puzzle to solve: we need to work out how to extract relevant event data and filter out anything containing a dummy value.

Focusing on what’s relevant

To filter out the dummy values and hence focus only on real event data, we use the fact that real event data contains a string of letters denoting the value’s unit. Thus, the event data we’re interested in has a value containing numbers and letters. Fortunately, this is also the case for the timestamp because it contains timezone information, denoted by the letter Z , meaning UTC. In other words, we can solve our problem with a regex.

Another way of looking at the problem would be to realise that all the irrelevant data contains only numbers. Thus, if a data value contains a letter, we should select it. Either way, the easiest approach is to look for a letter by using a regex.

I’ve modified the script above to filter out the dummy event data and to collect valid event data into an array for the entire activity. Here’s what the code looks like now (I’ve called the file geo-fit-full-data-extraction.pl ):

1 use strict; 2 use warnings; 3 4 use Geo::FIT; 5 use Scalar::Util qw(reftype) ; 6 7 my $fit = Geo::FIT -> new (); 8 $fit -> file( "2025-05-08-07-58-33.fit" ); 9 $fit -> open or die $fit -> error; 10 11 my $record_callback = sub { 12 my ($self, $descriptor, $values) = @_; 13 my @all_field_names = $self -> fields_list($descriptor); 14 15 my %event_data; 16 for my $field_name (@all_field_names) { 17 my $field_value = $self -> field_value($field_name, $descriptor, $values); 18 if ($field_value =~ /[a-zA-Z]/ ) { 19 $event_data{$field_name} = $field_value; 20 } 21 } 22 23 return \ %event_data; 24 }; 25 26 $fit -> data_message_callback_by_name( 'record' , $record_callback ) or die $fit -> error; 27 28 my @header_things = $fit -> fetch_header; 29 30 my $event_data; 31 my @activity_data; 32 do { 33 $event_data = $fit -> fetch; 34 my $reftype = reftype $event_data; 35 if (defined $reftype && $reftype eq 'HASH' && defined %$event_data{ 'timestamp' }) { 36 push @activity_data, $event_data; 37 } 38 } while ( $event_data ); 39 40 $fit -> close; 41 42 print "Found " , scalar @activity_data, " entries in FIT file

" ; 43 my $available_fields = join ", " , sort keys %{$activity_data[ 0 ]}; 44 print "Available fields: $available_fields

" ;

The primary difference here with respect to the previous script is the check within the callback for a letter in the field value (line 18). If that’s true, we store the field value in the %event_data hash under a key corresponding to the field name (line 19).

Later, if we have a hash and it has a timestamp key, we push the $event_data hash reference onto an array. This way we store all events related to our activity (line 36). Also, instead of checking that we got only one instance of event data, we’re now looping over all event data in the FIT file, exiting the do-while loop if $event_data is a falsey value. Note that $event_data has to be declared outside the do block. Otherwise, it won’t be in scope for the while statement and Perl will barf with a compile-time error. We also declare the @activity_data array outside the do-while loop because we want to use it later.

After processing all records in the FIT file, we display the number of data entries found (line 42) and show a list of the available (valid) fields (lines 43-44).

Running this script gives this output:

$ perl geo-fit-full-data-extraction.pl Found 3273 entries in FIT file Available fields: altitude, cadence, distance, heart_rate, position_lat, position_long, power, speed, timestamp

Right now, things are fairly average

We now have the full dataset to play with! So what can we do with it? One thing that springs to mind is to calculate the maximum and average values of each data series.

Given the list of available fields, my instincts tell me that it’d be nice to know what the following parameters are:

total distance

max speed

average speed

max power

average power

max heart rate

average heart rate

Let’s calculate them now.

Going the distance

Finding the total distance is very easy. Since this is a cumulative quantity, we only need to select the value in the final data point. Then we convert it to kilometres by dividing by 1000, because the distance data is in units of metres. I.e.:

my $total_distance_m = (split ' ' , ${$activity_data[ - 1 ]}{ 'distance' })[ 0 ]; my $total_distance = $total_distance_m / 1000 ; print "Total distance: $total_distance km

" ;

Note that since the distance field value also contains its unit, we have to split on spaces and take the first element to extract the numerical part.

Maxing out

To get maximum values (e.g. for maximum speed), we use the max function from List::Util :

1 my @speeds = map { (split ' ' , $_ -> { 'speed' })[ 0 ] } @activity_data; 2 my $maximum_speed = max @speeds; 3 my $maximum_speed_km = $maximum_speed * 3.6 ; 4 print "Maximum speed: $maximum_speed m/s = $maximum_speed_km km/h

" ;

Here, I’ve extracted all speed values from the activity data, selecting only the numerical part (line 1). I then found the maximum speed on line 2 (which is in m/s) and converted this into km/h (line 3), displaying both at the end.

An average amount of work

Getting average values is a bit more work because List::Util doesn’t provide an arithmetic mean function, commonly known as an “average”. Thus, we have to calculate this ourselves. It’s not much work, though. Here’s the code for the average speed:

1 my $average_speed = (sum @speeds) / (scalar @speeds); 2 my $average_speed_km = sprintf( "%0.2f" , $average_speed * 3.6 ); 3 $average_speed = sprintf( "%0.2f" , $average_speed); 4 print "Average speed: $average_speed m/s = $average_speed_km km/h

" ;

In this code, I’ve used the sum function from List::Util to find the sum of all speed values in the entry data (line 1). Dividing this value by the length of the array (i.e. scalar @speeds ) gives the average value. Because this value will have lots of decimal places, I’ve used sprintf to show only two decimal places (this is what the "%0.2f" format statement does on line 3). Again, I’ve calculate the value in km/h (line 2) and show the average speed in both m/s and km/h.

Calculating a ride’s statistics

Extending the code to calculate and display all parameters I mentioned above, we get this:

my $total_distance_m = (split ' ' , ${$activity_data[ - 1 ]}{ 'distance' })[ 0 ]; my $total_distance = $total_distance_m / 1000 ; print "Total distance: $total_distance km

" ; my @speeds = map { (split ' ' , $_ -> { 'speed' })[ 0 ] } @activity_data; my $maximum_speed = max @speeds; my $maximum_speed_km = $maximum_speed * 3.6 ; print "Maximum speed: $maximum_speed m/s = $maximum_speed_km km/h

" ; my $average_speed = (sum @speeds) / (scalar @speeds); my $average_speed_km = sprintf( "%0.2f" , $average_speed * 3.6 ); $average_speed = sprintf( "%0.2f" , $average_speed); print "Average speed: $average_speed m/s = $average_speed_km km/h

" ; my @powers = map { (split ' ' , $_ -> { 'power' })[ 0 ] } @activity_data; my $maximum_power = max @powers; print "Maximum power: $maximum_power W

" ; my $average_power = (sum @powers) / (scalar @powers); $average_power = sprintf( "%0.2f" , $average_power); print "Average power: $average_power W

" ; my @heart_rates = map { (split ' ' , $_ -> { 'heart_rate' })[ 0 ] } @activity_data; my $maximum_heart_rate = max @heart_rates; print "Maximum heart rate: $maximum_heart_rate bpm

" ; my $average_heart_rate = (sum @heart_rates) / (scalar @heart_rates); $average_heart_rate = sprintf( "%0.2f" , $average_heart_rate); print "Average heart rate: $average_heart_rate bpm

" ;

If you’re following along at home–and assuming that you’ve added this code to the end of geo-fit-full-data-extraction.pl –when you run the file, you should see output like this:

$ perl geo-fit-full-data-extraction.pl Found 3273 entries in FIT file Available fields: altitude, cadence, distance, heart_rate, position_lat, position_long, power, speed, timestamp Total distance: 31.10591 km Maximum speed: 18.802 m/s = 67.6872 km/h Average speed: 9.51 m/s = 34.23 km/h Maximum power: 1023 W Average power: 274.55 W Maximum heart rate: 165 bpm Average heart rate: 142.20 bpm

Nice! That gives us more of a feel for the data and what we can learn from it. We can also see that I was working fairly hard on this bike ride as seen from the average power and average heart rate data.

Not so fast!

One thing to highlight about these numbers, from my experience riding both indoors and outdoors, is that the average speed on Zwift is too high. Were I riding my bike outside on the road, I’d be more likely to have an average speed of ~25 km/h, not the 34 km/h shown here. I think this discrepancy comes from Zwift not accurately converting power output into speed within the game. I’m not sure where the discrepancy comes from. Perhaps I don’t go as hard when out on the road? Dunno.

From experience, I know that it’s easier to put in more effort over shorter periods. Thus, I’d expect the average speed to be a bit higher indoors when doing shorter sessions. Another factor is that when riding outside one has to contend with stopping at intersections and traffic lights etc. Stopping and starting brings down the average speed on outdoor rides. These considerations might explain part of the discrepancy, but I don’t think it explains it all.

Refactoring possibilities

There’s some duplication in the above code that I could remove. For instance, the code for extracting the numerical part of a data entry’s value should really be in its own function. I don’t need to map over a split each time; those are just implementation details that should hide behind a nicer interface. Also, the average value calculation would be better in its own function.

A possible refactoring to reduce this duplication could look like this:

# extract and return the numerical parts of an array of FIT data values sub num_parts { my $field_name = shift; my @activity_data = @_; return map { (split ' ' , $_ -> {$field_name})[ 0 ] } @activity_data; } # return the average of an array of numbers sub avg { my @array = @_; return (sum @array) / (scalar @array); }

which one would use like so:

my @speeds = num_parts( 'speed' , @activity_data); my $average_speed = avg(@speeds);

Looking into the future

Seeing numerical values of ride statistics is all well and good, but it’s much nicer to see a picture of the data. To do this, we need to plot it.

But that’s a story for another time.